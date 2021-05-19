For parents, expecting parents, non-parents, and non-expecting parents alike, school district quality is a key consideration when choosing an area to live in. Not only does a great school district greatly increase a child’s chances of future success, but neighborhoods with better schools tend to have higher home values.
What Makes a Good School District?
From the availability of after-school programs to modern facilities, many qualities distinguish the fabulous from the not-so-fabulous when it comes to school systems.
Of course, different schools have different strengths: For example, some have a skill for hiring and retaining top teachers, while others promote extra-curricular activities and prioritize funding for such programs. Still others — particularly public high schools focus on test scores and graduation rates. The best school district is one with schools that combine all these traits.
The Best School District in Every State
So! Without further ado, here are the very best school districts, according to 2021 data from Niche analzed by Stacker: 1
Alabama: Madison City Schools
* Location: Madison, AL
* Student populations: 11,290
* Student-to-teacher ratio: 18:1
* Reading proficiency: 74%
* Math proficiency: 76%
* Graduation rate: 96%
* Spending per student: $10,075
* Average teacher salary: $56,964
Alaska: Skagway School District
* Location: Skagway, AK
* Student populations: 141
* Student-to-teacher ratio: 10:1
* Reading proficiency: 87%
* Math proficiency: 82%
* Graduation rate: data unavailable
* Spending per student: $27,098
* Average teacher salary: data unavailable
Arizona: Catalina Foothills Unified School District
* Location: Tucson, AZ
* Student populations: 5,427
* Student-to-teacher ratio: 19:1
* Reading proficiency: 70%
* Math proficiency: 69%
* Graduation rate: 98%
* Spending per student: $9,023
* Average teacher salary: $45,311
Arkansas: Haas Hall Academy
* Location: Fayetteville, AR
* Student populations: 941
* Student-to-teacher ratio: 16:1
* Reading proficiency: 91%
* Math proficiency: 90%
* Graduation rate: 95%
* Spending per student: $8,247
* Average teacher salary: $19,430
California: Los Gatos-Saratoga Joint Union High School District
* Location: Los Gatos, CA
* Student populations: 3,520
* Student-to-teacher ratio: 22:1
* Reading proficiency: 84%
* Math proficiency: 74%
* Graduation rate: 97%
* Spending per student: $22,373
* Average teacher salary: $109,507
Colorado: Cheyenne Mountain School District No. 12
* Location: Colorado Springs, CO
* Student populations: 5,274
* Student-to-teacher ratio: 15:1
* Reading proficiency: 69%
* Math proficiency: 62%
* Graduation rate: 95%
* Spending per student: $12,794
* Average teacher salary: $49,119
Connecticut: Westport School District
* Location: Westport, CT
* Student populations: 5,509
* Student-to-teacher ratio: 11:1
* Reading proficiency: 85%
* Math proficiency: 81%
* Graduation rate: 99%
* Spending per student: $24,436
* Average teacher salary: $78,283
Delaware: Cape Henlopen School District
* Location: Lewes, DE
* Student populations: 5,643
* Student-to-teacher ratio: 13:1
* Reading proficiency: 63%
* Math proficiency: 54%
* Graduation rate: 87%
* Spending per student: $27,295
* Average teacher salary: $54,163
Florida: St. Johns County School District
* Location: St Augustine, FL
* Student populations: 41,897
* Student-to-teacher ratio: 18:1
* Reading proficiency: 74%
* Math proficiency: 79%
* Graduation rate: 93%
* Spending per student: $10,614
* Average teacher salary: $40,715
Georgia: Buford City Schools
* Location: Buford, GA
* Student populations: 4,966
* Student-to-teacher ratio: 12:1
* Reading proficiency: 65%
* Math proficiency: 75%
* Graduation rate: 93%
* Spending per student: $14,134
* Average teacher salary: $62,865
Hawaii: Hawaii Department of Education
* Location: Honolulu, HI
* Student populations: 181,278
* Student-to-teacher ratio: 15:1
* Reading proficiency: 54%
* Math proficiency: 42%
* Graduation rate: 84%
* Spending per student: $15,305
* Average teacher salary: $64,871
Idaho: McCall-Donnelly School District
* Location: Mccall, ID
* Student populations: 1,285
* Student-to-teacher ratio: 16:1
* Reading proficiency: 76%
* Math proficiency: 64%
* Graduation rate: 92%
* Spending per student: $12,644
* Average teacher salary: $63,957
Illinois: Adlai E. Stevenson High School District No. 125
* Location: Lincolnshire, IL
* Student populations: 4,265
* Student-to-teacher ratio: 15:1
* Reading proficiency: 77%
* Math proficiency: 78%
* Graduation rate: 96%
* Spending per student: $27,205
* Average teacher salary: $93,403
Indiana: West Lafayette Community School Corporation
* Location: West Lafayette, IN
* Student populations: 2,411
* Student-to-teacher ratio: 17:1
* Reading proficiency: 84%
* Math proficiency: 80%
* Graduation rate: 95%
* Spending per student: data unavailable
* Average teacher salary: data unavailable
Iowa: Pleasant Valley Community School District
* Location: Bettendorf, IA
* Student populations: 5,084
* Student-to-teacher ratio: 16:1
* Reading proficiency: 90%
* Math proficiency: 93%
* Graduation rate: 98%
* Spending per student: $12,790
* Average teacher salary: $62,711
Kansas: Blue Valley Unified School District (Overland Park)
* Location: Overland Park, KS
* Student populations: 22,783
* Student-to-teacher ratio: 14:1
* Reading proficiency: 63%
* Math proficiency: 57%
* Graduation rate: 97%
* Spending per student: $12,597
* Average teacher salary: $52,026
Kentucky: Fort Thomas Independent Schools
* Location: Fort Thomas, KY
* Student populations: 3,129
* Student-to-teacher ratio: 17:1
* Reading proficiency: 79%
* Math proficiency: 76%
* Graduation rate: 96%
* Spending per student: $13,947
* Average teacher salary: $61,062
Louisiana: Zachary Community Public Schools
* Location: Zachary, LA
* Student populations: 5,551
* Student-to-teacher ratio: 18:1
* Reading proficiency: 84%
* Math proficiency: 83%
* Graduation rate: 93%
* Spending per student: $11,024
* Average teacher salary: $63,115
Maine: Yarmouth Schools
* Location: Yarmouth, ME
* Student populations: 1,652
* Student-to-teacher ratio: 13:1
* Reading proficiency: 77%
* Math proficiency: 70%
* Graduation rate: 95%
* Spending per student: $15,532
* Average teacher salary: $76,051
Maryland: Howard County Public Schools
* Location: Ellicott City, MD
* Student populations: 57,907
* Student-to-teacher ratio: 13:1
* Reading proficiency: 55%
* Math proficiency: 59%
* Graduation rate: 92%
* Spending per student: $17,691
* Average teacher salary: $75,357
Massachusetts: Hopkinton Public Schools
* Location: Hopkinton, MA
* Student populations: 3,685
* Student-to-teacher ratio: 14:1
* Reading proficiency: 81%
* Math proficiency: 80%
* Graduation rate: 98%
* Spending per student: $21,205
* Average teacher salary: $90,157
Michigan: Novi Community School District
* Location: Novi, MI
* Student populations: 6,694
* Student-to-teacher ratio: 16:1
* Reading proficiency: 58%
* Math proficiency: 65%
* Graduation rate: 95%
* Spending per student: $15,743
* Average teacher salary: $64,153
Minnesota: Minnetonka Public School District
* Location: Minnetonka, MN
* Student populations: 10,970
* Student-to-teacher ratio: 16:1
* Reading proficiency: 82%
* Math proficiency: 81%
* Graduation rate: 97%
* Spending per student: data unavailable
* Average teacher salary: $70,887
Mississippi: Petal School District
* Location: Petal, MS
* Student populations: 4,137
* Student-to-teacher ratio: 15:1
* Reading proficiency: 62%
* Math proficiency: 74%
* Graduation rate: 88%
* Spending per student: $9,121
* Average teacher salary: $45,799
Missouri: School District of Clayton
* Location: Clayton, MO
* Student populations: 2,644
* Student-to-teacher ratio: 11:1
* Reading proficiency: 74%
* Math proficiency: 74%
* Graduation rate: 99%
* Spending per student: $24,173
* Average teacher salary: $87,936
Montana: Hobson Public Schools
* Location: Hobson, MT
* Student populations: 117
* Student-to-teacher ratio: 8:1
* Reading proficiency: 65%
* Math proficiency: 45%
* Graduation rate: data unavailable
* Spending per student: $20,536
* Average teacher salary: $47,034
Nebraska: Elkhorn Public Schools
* Location: Elkhorn, NE
* Student populations: 9,857
* Student-to-teacher ratio: 16:1
* Reading proficiency: 81%
* Math proficiency: 82%
* Graduation rate: 98%
* Spending per student: $12,789
* Average teacher salary: $52,076
Nevada: Eureka County School District
* Location: Eureka, NV
* Student populations: 321
* Student-to-teacher ratio: 5:1
* Reading proficiency: 67%
* Math proficiency: 42%
* Graduation rate: data unavailable
* Spending per student: $31,373
* Average teacher salary: $86,955
New Hampshire: SAU 70
* Location: Hanover, NH
* Student populations: 1,125
* Student-to-teacher ratio: 11:1
* Reading proficiency: 85%
* Math proficiency: 76%
* Graduation rate: 95%
* Spending per student: $26,401
* Average teacher salary: $97,402
New Jersey: Princeton Public Schools
* Location: Princeton, NJ
* Student populations: 3,809
* Student-to-teacher ratio: 11:1
* Reading proficiency: 78%
* Math proficiency: 65%
* Graduation rate: 96%
* Spending per student: $25,217
* Average teacher salary: $80,903
New Mexico: Los Alamos Public Schools
* Location: Los Alamos, NM
* Student populations: 3,749
* Student-to-teacher ratio: 15:1
* Reading proficiency: 57%
* Math proficiency: 49%
* Graduation rate: 89%
* Spending per student: $12,679
* Average teacher salary: $53,559
New York: Jericho Union Free School District
* Location: Jericho, NY
* Student populations: 3,075
* Student-to-teacher ratio: 9:1
* Reading proficiency: 88%
* Math proficiency: 91%
* Graduation rate: 98%
* Spending per student: $36,392
* Average teacher salary: $131,477
North Carolina: Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools
* Location: Chapel Hill, NC
* Student populations: 12,422
* Student-to-teacher ratio: 14:1
* Reading proficiency: 67%
* Math proficiency: 59%
* Graduation rate: 90%
* Spending per student: $13,086
* Average teacher salary: $45,683
North Dakota: Edmore School District No. 2
* Location: Edmore, ND
* Student populations: 50
* Student-to-teacher ratio: 4:1
* Reading proficiency: 75%
* Math proficiency: 65%
* Graduation rate: data unavailable
* Spending per student: $28,918
* Average teacher salary: $39,357
Ohio: Indian Hill Exempted Village School District
* Location: Cincinnati, OH
* Student populations: 2,037
* Student-to-teacher ratio: 13:1
* Reading proficiency: 92%
* Math proficiency: 92%
* Graduation rate: 95%
* Spending per student: $19,658
* Average teacher salary: $78,941
Oklahoma: Jenks Public Schools
* Location: Jenks, OK
* Student populations: 12,465
* Student-to-teacher ratio: 17:1
* Reading proficiency: 44%
* Math proficiency: 42%
* Graduation rate: 89%
* Spending per student: $9,864
* Average teacher salary: $40,194
Oregon: Lake Oswego School District
* Location: Lake Oswego, OR
* Student populations: 7,066
* Student-to-teacher ratio: 20:1
* Reading proficiency: 85%
* Math proficiency: 75%
* Graduation rate: 93%
* Spending per student: $11,810
* Average teacher salary: $63,837
Pennsylvania: Radnor Township School District
* Location: Wayne, PA
* Student populations: 3,682
* Student-to-teacher ratio: 13:1
* Reading proficiency: 89%
* Math proficiency: 79%
* Graduation rate: 98%
* Spending per student: $23,994
* Average teacher salary: $95,865
Rhode Island: Barrington Public Schools
* Location: Barrington, RI
* Student populations: 3,343
* Student-to-teacher ratio: 14:1
* Reading proficiency: 71%
* Math proficiency: 63%
* Graduation rate: 97%
* Spending per student: $15,529
* Average teacher salary: $87,640
South Carolina: Fort Mill School District
* Location: Fort Mill, SC
* Student populations: 16,081
* Student-to-teacher ratio: 15:1
* Reading proficiency: 68%
* Math proficiency: 73%
* Graduation rate: 94%
* Spending per student: $15,825
* Average teacher salary: $53,305
South Dakota: Brandon Valley School District
* Location: Brandon, SD
* Student populations: 4,284
* Student-to-teacher ratio: 18:1
* Reading proficiency: 75%
* Math proficiency: 68%
* Graduation rate: 96%
* Spending per student: $9,699
* Average teacher salary: $49,540
Tennessee: Collierville Schools
* Location: Collierville, TN
* Student populations: 9,096
* Student-to-teacher ratio: 16:1
* Reading proficiency: 60%
* Math proficiency: 60%
* Graduation rate: 95%
* Spending per student: $15,810
* Average teacher salary: $54,202
Texas: Eanes Independent School District
* Location: Austin, TX
* Student populations: 8,132
* Student-to-teacher ratio: 14:1
* Reading proficiency: 80%
* Math proficiency: 81%
* Graduation rate: 98%
* Spending per student: $24,109
* Average teacher salary: $51,587
Utah: Northern Utah Academy for Math Engineering & Science (Nuames)
* Location: Layton, UT
* Student populations: 875
* Student-to-teacher ratio: 22:1
* Reading proficiency: 74%
* Math proficiency: 72%
* Graduation rate: 95%
* Spending per student: $6,834
* Average teacher salary: $34,263
Vermont: South Burlington School District
* Location: South Burlington, VT
* Student populations: 2,759
* Student-to-teacher ratio: 13:1
* Reading proficiency: 71%
* Math proficiency: 59%
* Graduation rate: 91%
* Spending per student: $22,235
* Average teacher salary: $79,969
Virginia: Falls Church City Public Schools
* Location: Falls Church, VA
* Student populations: 2,620
* Student-to-teacher ratio: 14:1
* Reading proficiency: 92%
* Math proficiency: 82%
* Graduation rate: 97%
* Spending per student: data unavailable
* Average teacher salary: $95,479
Washington: Mercer Island School District
* Location: Mercer Island, WA
* Student populations: 4,522
* Student-to-teacher ratio: 18:1
* Reading proficiency: 87%
* Math proficiency: 83%
* Graduation rate: 96%
* Spending per student: $15,721
* Average teacher salary: $73,066
West Virginia: Monongalia County Schools
* Location: Morgantown, WV
* Student populations: 11,679
* Student-to-teacher ratio: 15:1
* Reading proficiency: 54%
* Math proficiency: 50%
* Graduation rate: 90%
* Spending per student: $13,372
* Average teacher salary: $51,077
Wisconsin: Elmbrook School District
* Location: Brookfield, WI
* Student populations: 7,334
Student-to-teacher ratio: 15:1
* Reading proficiency: 63%
* Math proficiency: 68%
* Graduation rate: 96%
* Spending per student: $14,092
* Average teacher salary: $80,756
Wyoming: Sheridan County School District No. 2
* Location: Sheridan, WY
* Student populations: 3,532
* Student-to-teacher ratio: 14:1
* Reading proficiency: 75%
* Math proficiency: 72%
* Graduation rate: 89%
* Spending per student: $15,520
* Average teacher salary: $69,785