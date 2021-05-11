Jon Hamm made his mark on television with his portrayal of Don Draper on the TV series Mad Men. Aside from being a TV icon, Hamm has also had a successful run in film. With such a successful acting career, it’s to be expected that Jon Hamm’s net worth would be high. The box office legend certainly does well financially.

Early Life

Jonathan Daniel Hamm was born on March 10, 1971, in St. Louis, Missouri. His parents divorced at a young age and Hamm spent most of his childhood living with his mother until she passed away when he was only 10 years old. He began acting in high school but only saw it as a hobby. He was more of a jock, participating in sports. He would attend the University of Texas but would face criminal charges for hazing.

He eventually transferred to the University of Missouri. It was in college that he would begin taking acting seriously by joining theater companies and starring in plays like A Midsummer Night’s Dream. He would graduate with a degree in English.

Successful Career

Hamm started out as an acting teacher at the high school he graduated from. He would decide that he wanted more from acting than just teaching it and decided to move to Los Angeles to pursue a career in acting. He would make his acting debut in the NBC tv show Providence Space Cowboys, Kissing Jessica Stein,and We Were Soldiers.

The American actor became a household name with his role as Don Draper on the television seriesHis role as Draper would win him a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor and Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor. He has also won many Screen Actors Guild Awards, for Best Male Actor in a Drama Series. His success in Mad Men would boost his career. He’d begin starring in films like The Day The Earth Stood Still, Bridesmaids, Sucker Punch, Friends with Kids, Shrek Forever After, The Town, Million Dollar Arm, and Baby Driver.

While his film career took off, he still often returned to television. He has played roles on various shows such as The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, 30 Rock, A Young Doctor’s Notebook, and Good Omens.

Net Worth

With such a successful acting career, it is clear his earnings are high. It is reported that Hamm was making $275 thousand dollars per episode of Mad Men. This brings his estimated net worth to a whopping $40 million dollars. Aside from his film and television work, he has also been the voice of Mercedes-Benz commercials since 2010, giving him a hefty sum in endorsement earnings. Oh to have the luxury of a celebrity net worth!

