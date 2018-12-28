Menu
71-Year-Old Sets Sail Across The Atlantic Ocean...In A Barrel Read this Next

71-Year-Old Sets Sail Across The Atlantic Ocean...In A Barrel
Advertisement
Dad Booked 6 Flights to Join His Flight Attendant Daughter During Her Christmas Shifts Twitter

Christmas is the time of year when families get together for two or three days and spend some quality time. But, what do you do when your loved one works for an airline over the holidays? Well, you follow this father’s move!

An Ohio father went to great lengths to spend the holidays with his daughter, who is a flight attendant for Delta Airlines. 25-year-old Pierce Vaughan had to work for several flights throughout Christmas Eve and Day, so naturally, her father Hal Vaughan decided to go to great lengths to spend those special days with her so she wouldn’t have to be alone.

What exactly did he do? Hal bought a total of 6 plane tickets to spend the holiday with her in the sky! Pierce’s story quickly went viral after a passenger, Mike Levy, who was seated next to the father on one of the flights, shared his story on Facebook. The post read, “I had the pleasure of sitting next to Hal on my flight back home. His daughter Pierce was our flight attendant who had to work over Christmas. Hal decided he would spend the holiday with her. So, he is flying on each of her flights today and tomorrow around the country to spend time with his daughter for Christmas. What a fantastic father! Wish you both a very Merry Christmas!”

Mike Levy shared a photo of himself with Hal, as well as a photo of Pierce in her flight attendant uniform. Hal’s main goal was to spend the holiday with his daughter no matter the cost or the length of the trips. Delta Airlines released a statement saying they appreciate all of their employees who work during the holidays to serve the customers. They were happy the father had the chance to spend Christmas with his daughter, even while crossing the country at 30,000 feet.

Pierce also posted about her dad’s holiday travel on Christmas day, tagging her mom Kimberly on Facebook. She thanked every employee who made the experience not only possible, but better than what the duo could have hoped for. The father even received a special “Christmas miracle” by being upgraded to first class for one a flight between Fort Myers and Detroit.

Hal did state that navigating through all the airports and getting on all fights on time was challenging, but definitely worth it to be with his daughter. It’s safe to say it can be quite a drag working during Christmas or Christmas Eve, but leave it to your loved ones to always put a smile on your face and help you celebrate it the best way you can.

Levy’s post has been shared more than 39,000 times, and it’s easy to see why. The power of Christmas and family is truly amazing.

Watch: United Airline Passenger Gets Stung by Scorpion

Silke Jasso About the author:
Silke Jasso is a bilingual editor, writer, producer, and journalist specialized in online media. Born in Laredo Texas, her previous works include LareDOS Newspaper where she was an editor and writer and Entravision Communications where she was a Co-Anchor and Multi-Media Journalist for Fox39 News and Univision 27. She recently ...Read more
View More Articles

Rare Studio

If You Hear This Phrase When You Answer the Phone, Don’t Say Anything. It’s a Scam.

If You Hear This Phrase When You Answer the Phone, Don’t Say Anything. It’s a Scam.

Running a family, running a farm, running a successful bakery — and loving “every single minute of my life”

Running a family, running a farm, running a successful bakery — and loving “every single minute of my life”

This little craft will convince your kids they were visited by a leprechaun on St. Patrick’s Day

This little craft will convince your kids they were visited by a leprechaun on St. Patrick’s Day

Life on the edge: For daredevil Nik Wallenda, wire-walking is in the blood

Life on the edge: For daredevil Nik Wallenda, wire-walking is in the blood

With a little time and a lot of patience, you can make delightfully delicious rainbow Jell-O for St. Patrick’s Day

With a little time and a lot of patience, you can make delightfully delicious rainbow Jell-O for St. Patrick’s Day

Stories You Might Like