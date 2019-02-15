Talk about cheesy nuptial vows. Costco, the membership warehouse club known for their large product sizes, is taking the wedding market by storm, a cheese storm that is. The retailer recently announced one of their newest products, a Sid Wainer & Son Cheese Lover Artisan Wedding Cake online for the price of $439. Grab some crackers, this 24-pound cake is set to serve 105-150 people, making it a perfect wedding cake option if you hate sweets and love cheese.

The Cheese Lover Celebration Cake contains five-tiers of gourmet cheese wheels, making it a fun centerpiece for your big day. The cheese is shipped out and all you have to do is add some edible garnishes and arrange the wheels from largest wheel the smallest. It’s so much easier than trying to transport a traditional wedding cake.

The cake includes five delicious kinds of cheese: Red Leicester, a sweet cheddar, Danish Blue, a tangy blue cheese made in Denmark, Murcia al Vino, drunken goat cheese from Spain, Tuscan Sheep’s Cheese, and Brillat Savarin Triple Cream Brie from the Normandy region of France.

Not a fan of these particular cheeses? Don’t worry, it’s super easy to make your own cheese wedding cake with your favorite cheeses.

First things first, figure out how many people you plan on serving. You should plan on feeding 6-8 people per pound of cheese, and from there figure out how many wheels of cheese you will need.

For instance, here’s a wedding cheese cake you can make for 75 guests. In total, I should need around 8 pounds of cheese.

Manchego Maese Miguel D.O.P Mini Wheel

Made from 100% sheep’s milk, this cheese is one of Spain’s most famous.

Buy the cheese here.

Shullsburg Creamery Baby Swiss Cheese

Buttery and mild, this baby swiss cheese is straight from Wisconsin.

Buy the cheese here.

Ibores Cheese with Traditional Paprika Rub, D.O.

Made with goat milk, this cheese is hand-rubbed with smoked paprika and cured for a minimum of two months. The cheese is described as a semi-hard texture with a slightly sweet flavor.

Buy the cheese here.

Cheese Caciotta al Tartufo 3Lb Wheel Black Truffle Cheese

Made with black truffles, this semi-soft cheese is aged for one month and pairs perfectly with crusty bread.

Buy the cheese here.