While we don’t necessarily condone eating dessert before dinner, we absolutely love this dish that combines them!

A meatloaf cupcake is a balanced and complete dinner that fits in the palm of your hand. It’s topped with a fancy mound of mashed potato that looks just like frosting. This is one dinner that’s as adorable as it is edible!





Recipe creator Nagi, of RecipeTin Eats, points out that it’s easy to hide some extra vegetables in the meatloaf. Your kids will be so charmed by the shape, they won’t notice the difference!

Cupcakes are also quicker and easier to cook than traditional meatloaf. What’s not to love?

You will need:

“Cupcakes”

1 pound ground beef

1 onion, grated

2 carrots, grated

2 eggs

¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese

¼ cup ketchup or tomato sauce

1 cup panko or breadcrumbs

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon salt

Pepper

“Frosting”

2 large or 3 medium potatoes

1 tablespoon butter (optional)

½ to 1 cup milk

Garnish

More ketchup or tomato sauce

Parsley, finely chopped (optional)

For extra fun, squeeze your homemade mashed potatoes onto the cupcakes from a piping bag! Find the full recipe at RecipeTin Eats.

