If you’re craving restaurant food, but you need to save some money, we’ve got the perfect recipe for you.
Here’s how to make Olive Garden’s totally craveable Alfredo sauce right in your own kitchen.
Not only is it bound to impress dinner guests, but it’s easy enough to whip up for the family on a weeknight too.
You will need:
- 3 tablespoons butter
- 1 tablespoon garlic, minced
- 3 tablespoons flour
- 1½ cups milk
- 1½ cups heavy cream
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon pepper
- ½ cup shredded Parmesan cheese
- ½ cup shredded Romano cheese
Serve the sauce over pasta with your favorite protein, like chicken or shrimp. For added fun, top the dish with chopped parsley and more shredded cheese.