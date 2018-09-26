It’s a great day to be alive, yes it is! Time to get those margaritas out, because according to the American Chemical Society, tequila might actually help you lose weight! Yes, the company, who also researched the effects of tequila on blood glucose levels, found that sugar that is in the agave plant (from which tequila derives), is linked to weight loss and can help lower your blood sugar.

The sugars that naturally occur in agave are called agavins, and are non-digestible, which means they don’t raise your blood sugar. Researchers tested the tequila on mice, who consumed the agavins and found they had a lower blood glucose level in the end. The effects were stronger than other artificial sweeteners like aspartame and agave syrup. The mice that consumed agavins also produced a hormone called GLP-1, keeping their stomach fuller longer and produce insulin.

What does this mean for us humans? The reason why scientists believe it could be beneficial for people is that agavins can help people feel fuller longer, with a desire to eat less. Not only is this beneficial for weight issues, but also has an interesting outlook for people with diabetes with the lower level of glucose.

Of course, mice can’t prove everything, andmore research, on actual humans, should probably begin, but it’s a good start! Now, we’re not saying you should start drinking those sugary margaritas every day because let’s face it, that would be bad for your health and is not in the ‘standard diet’ book. But, just know that maybe drinking tequila shots on a night out isn’t such a bad idea. Everything in moderation, though.

So, when is it National Tequila Day, again?