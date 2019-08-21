Menu
High School Senior Uses Photo Shoot To Honor Father Killed in Afghanistan Read this Next

Teen Uses Senior Photo Shoot To Honor Father Killed in Afghanistan
Advertisement
Larry King,Shawn King (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Larry King is seeking a divorce from his seventh wife, Shawn King, after 22 years.

The 85-year-old talk show host filed a petition to end the marriage Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Larry King and Shawn King, then a singer and TV host, married in 1997 and have two adult sons, Chance and Cannon.
They both filed for divorce in 2010 but later reconciled.

Larry King has been married eight times to seven different women and has five children. He married and divorced Alene Akins twice.

He has overcome several serious health issues in recent years, including a bout with lung cancer two years ago.

Watch: MacKenzie Bezos Becomes 3rd Richest Woman In The World After Divorce Settlement With Amazon Creator, Billionaire Jeff Bezos

Author placeholder image About the author:
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Our teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. We provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
View More Articles

Stories You Might Like