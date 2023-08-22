NFL Legend Dead At 85

Maxie Baughan, former linebacker for the Philadelphia Eagels and NFL Hall of Famer has reportedly died at the age of 85. Baughan made the Pro Bowl 9 times in his first ten seasons in the NFL.

Baughan reportedly died in Ithica, New York on Sunday. Legacy.com reports on his death…

Born in Forkland, Alabama, Baughan was already a star in the making during his time at Georgia Tech. He was team captain, Southeastern Conference Lineman of the Year, the 1960 Gator Bowl MVP, and set the single-season team record for tackles. His star turn as a college player earned him induction into the Georgia Tech and College Football Halls of Fame in 1965 and 1988, respectively. Baughan was later drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles and immediately made waves. He was second in Rookie of the Year voting and part of the team’s 1960 championship team. He was selected to the Pro Bowl as a rookie, the first of nine times he’d go to the NFL’s all-star game. He made the Pro Bowl five times in his six seasons with the Eagles. However, the team’s success did not continue, and Baughan wanted to win. He went to the Los Angeles Rams and ended up in the Pro Bowl in each of his four seasons there. However, injuries in 1970 slowed him down so much that Baughan chose to retire. Aside from a brief return to the NFL in 1974, he coached after his playing days were over, both for college teams and the NFL. In college ball, he served with Georgia Tech and Cornell (during which they co-won a championship), and with the NFL, he coached with the Baltimore Colts (during which they won three straight AFC East titles), Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Baltimore Ravens. He retired for good in 1998. https://www.legacy.com/news/celebrity-deaths/maxie-baughan-1938-2023-philadelphia-eagles-hall-of-famer/

Baughan surely helped to make the NFL what it is today, and we thank him for all the memories. Rest in Peace, sir!