Rub This Pillow Just Right and Nicolas Cage’s Face Will Appear

Nic Cage! What a guy. If Keanu Reeves is the best man on the internet, with countless paparazzi photos of him just being a good dude, then Nicolas Cage is Screech with an Oscar. He just gets a bad rep, despite being in now-iconic movies. Did your dad make you watch The Rock, too? It was my mother, though, who introduced me to my favorite Nicolas Cage: Moonstruck’s Ronny Cammareri. Is anything better than sweaty, one-handed Nic Cage baking bread with the tears of his heartbreak inside? Well, one thing might be. And if you’re the type of person that loves a good gag gift, this is just for you. Say hello to the Nicolas Cage reversible sequin pillow.

There are two versions: the sequin pillowcase and the whole shebang with the pillow insert. These hilarious pillowcases turn any pillow or cushion cover into a beautiful, sparkly photo of Nicolas Cage. Surprisingly, the pillows have great reviews, with mostly 4.5 stars or higher. My personal favorite is, “Drunk me bought it. Sober me approves. 10/10 would buy again.”

Mermaid pillows, this style of throw pillow, are known for being reversible. While some designs are humorous, others are inspirational and motivational. Whether it’s the Mona Lisa or Ruth Bader Ginsburg, there really is a sequin pillow cover for everyone. Surprisingly, very few of the reviews mention discomfort. The back side is smooth, which makes it semi-functional. I’ll be honest, throw pillow covers like these are really here for laughs, so function isn’t high on my priority list.

Back to Cage’s face. It’s this the most beautiful face pillow you’ve ever seen? Surprise! It’s also available in red. I think I’m more partial to the full face pillow cover design. The no-chin look of the red is a bit scary, but that’s also what makes it even more hilarious.

If you’re going for gag, this is the full effect.

Maybe these styles of Nicolas Cage pillows aren’t your thing. The Nicolas Cage face sequin pillow isn’t really doing it for you. Perhaps you’d like something with a bit more pizzazz. A few brighter colors. Nic Cage in a banana, you said?

So there you have it. Nicolas Cage pillowcases in red sequins, blue, and white. If you’re a huge fan, add this to your wish list. You can find versions on Etsy.com if you’d prefer to buy from a shop hosted there, or you can head on over to Amazon to pick up this unique gift that will either be loved or hated. From the sound of the reviews, though, this could be the best gift ever.