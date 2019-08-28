A Minnesota woman with terminal cancer decided to go all out and create a very adventurous bucket list. Stephanie Anderson spent her professional career taking care of others every day, which is why this time she decided to take care of herself. The nurse found herself in the passenger seat of a cop car crossing off one of the coolest wishes I have ever seen.

Anderson was diagnosed with ovarian cancer four years ago. She was recently told by her doctor that the tumors in her brain, spine, and lungs had stopped responding to treatment, leaving her with 6 to 12 months to live. Despite her diagnoses, Anderson says she keeps her hopes up and is living one day at a time. The nurse stated that it wasn’t for her cancer, she wouldn’t have time to cross off the items on her bucket list and be home to help care for her grandbabies.

So, she decided to make most of her time and posted on Facebook about her wish, asking for help from her friends and family members. The post read, “As most of you know, I have a terminal diagnosis of cancer and am working on my bucket list. One of those things I want to do is a ride-along with the police department. Anyone out there has any suggestions for going about accomplishing things, I would be very grateful for suggestions.”

A Minnesota woman with terminal cancer found herself in the passenger seat of a police car, but it wasn't for committing a crime.https://t.co/RnBdd1DA1x#thebl #news #usnews #breakingnews — The BL News (@TheBLNews) August 28, 2019

Less than three hours later Anderson wrote that she had already had several police officers reach out to her about her wish, which is how she successfully landed inside St. Paul Police Officer Te Yang’s patrol car. The nurse also met with officer Eric Reetz who helped put the ride along and answered all the questions she had about the daily life of police officers. Safe to say the power of social media is truly wonderful. These cops are also pretty great for allowing her to ride along with them without hesitation.

