Now that we are in the middle of summer, the temperature is rocket high, which means our electricity will be probably be higher than we expected. We’ve all been there at one point or another, especially at night when we are struggling to sleep because of the heat. It’s awful, especially if you live in the South, heat wave 24/7. Unfortunately, for some of us, the heat is, well, unavoidable for most part of the year.

While some might consider leaving on the air conditioner the whole day, it isn’t always budget friendly or energy efficient to let it run all day. So, how can you stay down a room without AC?

1. Adjust your ceiling fan.

During summer, you should set your ceiling fan to rotate counter clockwise. You may not realize it, but fans are actually supposed to be adjusted according to the season. Setting it to run counter clockwise actually makes it go faster, and the fan’s can create a cool effect. Your room will be cooler in no time.

2. Keep your blinds closed.

Although this one can be a bit obvious, keeping your blinds closed can save up to 30 perfect of unwanted heat coming from your windows .You can use shades or curtains, to ensure the sun stays out. Did you know that you can save up to 7 percent on electricity bills and lower the temperature inside by up to 20 degrees! Yes, saving money is always a pretty good deal. Don’t let your house become a green house, close the blinds.

3. Put an ice pack or ice in front of a fan.

Yes, this one might sound crazy, but it works. This little trick can save you so much money! It’s simple, just fill a mixing bowl with an ice pack, a frozen water bottle, or ice, and place the bowl at an angle in front of a large box fan. The fan will then “hit” the ice and boom, you have cold air. Pure magic! It’s sort of mini DIY air conditioner.

4. Shut off the lights.

Turn off any lights you might not be using to avoid the heat of the light. You can also change your lightbulbs to compact fluorescent lamps. Incandescent bulbs waste around 90 percent of their energy in the heat, tossing them out can make a huge different and can cool your home, all while lowering your electric bill! Goodbye summer heat!

5. Keep the heat outside!

Make sure there are no open windows. Windows account for roughly half the heat that is entering our home. Protecting your home against sun rays can do wonders for the inside, since you will keep the central air. Use tinted or low-E windows that can reflect backup to at least 60 percent of the sun’s heat. You can also use Solar Window Film to help with the UV rays.

You can buy these pretty much anywhere and just put them in the freezer for a few hours, or you can make them at home. These serve as ice cubes that you can place on your forehead, hands, back, or anywhere you need some cooling. It’s up to you! Best part about these? You can also use them as a snack any time of the day to pick up your temperature. Who doesn’t like a cold snack during the summer heat?

7. Skip the shower, take a bath.

Yes, although cold showers can sometimes keep you cool, the cold water from the bath can keep you extra cool, and doesn’t leave the restroom humid. Make sure you use cold water instead of your usual warm water, this will help your body temperature adjust. Don’t have a bath? Go swimming! This will cool you right off and you’ll even have a fun time doing it!

8. Use cotton sheets.

Although to some silk or polyester sheets might be comfortable, cotton light colored bed linen can make a huge difference. Usually, cotton is very lightweight which makes them breathable and excellent for ventilation and airflow in the bedroom, giving it a cooling effect.

9. Hydrate!

Drink water! No one likes to be sweaty and hot at night. Which means you need to keep your body temperature down. The most effective way to do so is filling your body up with cold fluids. You can even add some ice and leave out a water-glass by your bed to cool you down if you wake up.

10. Bring out the fans.

Push comes to shove, fans will be your best friends. Buy a big box fan, or a small one that twists allowing to hit around the room. By having air moving around, it can level out the heat and breeze throughout the area. This allows the cool air to be drawn in your home, and push the hot air elsewhere.

There you have it, our tips for staying cool when the air conditioning might not be the best option! Do you have any other tips that have helped around your home? Let us know! Let’s beat the hot summer together!