There are plenty of superstitions when it comes to good luck on a wedding day, but leave it to Southerners to incorporate their beloved whiskey into their Southern traditions. Many Southern brides bury a bottle of bourbon because it is believed to prevent bad weather on a wedding day.

Mild winters, beautiful falls and sunshine-filled summers mean that weddings in the South occur outside more often than ceremonies in the north. What’s a couple’s worst nightmare? Bad weather during an outdoor wedding, of course. Brides will pretty much do anything for good weather on their wedding day: rain dances, prayers, and yes, even getting down on their hands and knees to bury some bourbon. Because, after all, when hasn’t whiskey been a great solution to a problem, especially as a Southern wedding tradition or a Southern folklore?

A bottle of bourbon must be buried at the wedding venue exactly one month before a bride and groom’s wedding ceremony on their big day. Couples should bury the bourbon close to where they will say their vows at the ceremony site. Furthermore, they must bury the full bottle of bourbon upside down and completely full. The folklore tale doesn’t specify a certain type of bourbon or size of bottle. You can see an example from Hankering Blog below.

Many couples use this tradition as a photo opportunity, as the burial makes for really quirky and uniquely Southern photos. Disclaimer: boots may be a good idea and don’t attempt this tradition if you or your wedding date are afraid of getting muddy. The wedding party should probably mention that in their wedding invitations.

Fear not, whiskey lovers: the alcohol doesn’t go to waste. Once the wedding day rolls around (rain or shine!), it’s time to dig the bottle up. So, don’t bury it somewhere too obscure because you must find it again. Then, newlyweds are to enjoy the bourbon together.

Honestly, there’s not really a downside to this tradition because even if it doesn’t work, you still get to enjoy some bourbon on your special day. Just make sure to bury your favorite kind! Rest assured that while the bottle may be dirty, the contents are still just as tasty.

Editor’s note: This article was originally published on June 22, 2018.