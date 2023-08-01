Actor Angus Cloud Dead At 25

Actor Angus Cloud, who worked on the HBO show ‘Euphoria’ has died at the young age of 25. It appears that Cloud passed away after committing suicide, as the actor had struggled with mental health problems for some time now.

His family said in a statement, “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence. We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone,” his family added. “We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

HBO had this to say about the death of Angus Cloud, saying, “We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud,” an HBO spokesperson told CNN. “He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.” (HBO, like CNN, is part of Warner Bros. Discovery.)

Why are suicide deaths now being reported as ‘mental health’ deaths? It seems like soft language to me, soft language that will end up leading to the suicide deaths of millions more.

Rest in peace Angus Cloud.