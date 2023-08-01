Kamala Harris Confronted Over Dismal Approval Rating (Video)

Vice President Kamala Harris sat down for an interview with ABC News recently. The full interview was aired last night.

During the interview, Vice President Kamala Harris used dangerous rhetoric when talking about pro-life Republicans in Congress. She labeled pro-life leaders ‘extremists’, saying “There are so-called leaders — extremists — who are attempting to require in our nation an unnecessary debate with the intention, I believe, to try and divide us.”

See a clip of that moment below…

Harris was also asked about her dismal approval rating during this interview. Harris recently sunk to a lowly 38% approval rating. When confronted over America’s rejection of her Vice Presidency, Harris deflected, saying, “Well, there are polls that also say I have great approval ratings! I think the point that has to be made is that there are attempts to create distractions away from the accomplishments of our Administration.”

At least she didn’t cackle! See a clip of that moment below…

The more America sees of Kamala Harris, the less they like! Claiming that her low approval rating is because of ‘her accomplishments’ is actually a perfect example of why she has a historically low approval rating.

What do you think?

