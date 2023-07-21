Actress Constance Wu Announces She Has Given Birth to Baby Boy

Actress Constance Wu was talking about her book but when she just dropped in some news that sort of made everyone stop everyone who was listening stop what they’re doing.

It appears that Wu and partner and musician Ryan Kattner have a baby boy. Fans already knew about their 2-year -old daughter. But the fact they have a son is news.

“Breaking news,” Wu said on the Prettysmart podcast, via ET Online. “Nobody knew I had a son.”

Wu was talking about how she dedicated her about dedicating her 2022 Making a Scene book to Kattner — then casually mentioned how she made the dedication before the birth of their second child.

Wu, 41, announced back in February that she was expecting a second child. The Instagram announcement was pictured by a baby bump.

“Bun in the oven,” she captioned the photo. “Filipinese baby #2 coming soon.”

The daughter of Wu and Kattner was born in August 2020. Just like the birth of their son, the birth of their daughter didn’t come known publicly until after the child had been born.

Kattner, 42, is frontman for the band Man Man. Wu’s Instagram profile now reads, “Mommy to two beautiful children.”

Constance Wu poses for a photo backstage during 2023 California Conference For Women at Santa Clara Convention Center on March 1. (Getty)