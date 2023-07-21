Alejandro Mayorkas, whose alleged position is ‘Homeland Security Secretary,’ made sure to be ‘politically correct’ when discussing illegal immigration and deliberately downplayed the fentanyl crisis happening on our southern border.

Instead of giving the cold hard facts of the crisis developing at our border due while under the Biden administration, Alejandro clarified: “I issued a memo very early on that we would not use the term ‘illegal alien.'” In place of the reality of the situation, he made sure Homeland Security labels such individuals “non-citizens.” One issue here is that there are many ‘non-citizens’ in our country legally, yet there are far more illegal ‘non-citizens.’

Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas Downplays And Deflects Border Crisis

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas: "I issued a memo very early on that we would not use the term 'illegal alien'" pic.twitter.com/gdvrGMoY5O — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 21, 2023

Now that Alejandro cleared the air and avoided offending anyone, he continued by attempting to downplay the magnitude of fentanyl crossing our border. The reality of the situation is that the deadly drug is being hauled into the US more so than ever before. What he said however was: “Some have used the border as a cudgel and conflated migration,” he added: “90% of fentanyl comes through ports of entry.” Assuming his stats are remotely accurate, this only goes to show the manner in which the Biden administration and Alejandro have handled the drug being slipped into the US right under their noses.

Furthermore, the Homeland Security Secretary tried to give himself a pat on the back by informing his audience that there are more people hoping to migrate and in search of new homes than ever before. He shared a stat that after World War II there were 70 million displaced people in the world and now there are over 112 million displaced people in the world. Whatever the case, the American people did not ask Homeland Security to just let people through if it was too much, if the job became overwhelming. The fact of the matter is, instead of keeping the border secure, upwards of seven million immigrants have crossed into the US illegally from Mexico since Biden began his term as President.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, after 7+ million illegal immigrants have crossed the border since Biden took office:



"We have to place the level of migration we have experienced in its hemispheric and worldwide context…" pic.twitter.com/uxMAxO8VZE — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 21, 2023

While millions of people worldwide are having to wait in line for years at a time to immigrate the legal way, millions more are sneaking in over the southern border. Worse, it appears many go unchecked as the fentanyl crisis continues to increase. At least our Homeland Security leadership made sure to make the illegal immigrants feel welcome, right at home even, by avoiding any ‘mean name calling.’