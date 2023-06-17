On March 31, 1995 “Tommy Boy” starring Chris Farley and David Spade hit the box office to an underwhelming response from the audience. Over time with video and home movie sales, “Tommy Boy” has become one of the most widely distributed films in American history.

Videos by Rare

Though it may seem like a stupid comedy movie, “Tommy Boy” is actually a much deeper piece of art that now can be considered ‘timeless’.

Here are 5 reasons why “Tommy Boy” is an absolute American classic.

1) Chris Farley

Chris Farley only had the opportunity to star in three movies during his short life. Though appearing in cameos in classics like ‘Billy Madison‘ as the angry bus driver, or as the drunken prostitute-obsessed Jimmy in Norm Macdonald’s ‘Dirty Work‘, Farley only had three movies that you could truly call his own.

‘Black Sheep’, released after ‘Tommy Boy’ was not nearly as funny or endearing. Though not bad, it doesn’t encapsulate Farley quite like this particular movie. ‘Beverly Hills Ninja‘ made ‘Black Sheep’ look like an Oscar winner. It was awful.

Farley remains an American comedic legend for his ability to make anybody laugh at any time. ‘Tommy Boy’ is an American classic almost solely based on the fact that it is without a doubt Chris Farley’s finest performance.

2) Pro-American Message

The storyline of this film centers around an Ohio brake pad manufacturer called ‘Callahan Auto’ that is struggling. It depicts the abandonment of industry that occurred under Bush and Clinton in the 1990s through horrible trade deals like NAFTA.

It doesn’t focus on Los Angeles, or New York, or a big city. It focuses on middle America.

It brilliantly shows how important industry is to the small American town. It highlights the importance of family to the American people.

This movie was obviously made with hard-working American men and women in mind. Unlike so many comedies we see today, within the film resides a deep adoration, respect, and appreciation for American values and people.

3) Unbelievable Supporting Cast

While Farley is impeccably funny and deep in this film, the actors that he is surrounded with are truly amazing. This was obviously a film with deep ties to SNL, as it was produced by Lorne Michaels.

Dan Akroyd plays one of my favorite characters that he has ever played, ‘Ray Zalinsky, the auto-parts King’. Rob Lowe also has a prominent role.

David Spade is the perfect compliment to Chris Farley, and the female love-interest played by Lorri Bagley, is an extremely believable portrayal of a small town American woman.

4) A Light Film With A Good Message

It increasingly seems that films today are focused on being impactful and edgy. There is always death, shooting, and sex, even in comedy films.

This film is incredibly light-hearted. It makes no effort to take itself seriously, and for that, it is 1000x more impactful than the films trying to be edgy.

You won’t find yourself depressed or anxious after watching ‘Tommy Boy’, only smiling. There is a tremendous lack of the wholesomeness portrayed in this movie.

5) Emphasis on Fatherhood

Fatherhood is simply under attack in the modern world. Masculinity missing-in-action can be blamed on this assault against fathers everywhere.

The whole story of Tommy Boy revolves on a deep respect for the father. It is a story of coming into your own.

In a world where fathers are portrayed as dopey idiots, Tommy Boy does the exact opposite. For that, it must be celebrated.

What are YOUR thoughts on this American classic? Let us know in the comments!