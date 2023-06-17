Failed New York Mayor Bill De Blasio Owes City $475,000 For Using Public Funds In Presidential Run

Former New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio has been fined $155k and forced to reimburse $320k for taking his city-funded security detail on his Presidential campaign.

De Blasio’s failed campaign only lasted a mere four months. De Blasio reportedly took 31 out-of-State trips during his short run for President. He security detail reportedly accompanied De Blasio and his wife.

This is the largest fine ever given by the New York’s Conflict of Interest Board. AP reports on the fine…

Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was ordered Thursday to pay $475,000 by a city ethics board that found he misused public funds on a police security detail during his failed presidential bid. The hefty fine is the largest ever handed out by New York’s Conflicts of Interest Board, capping off a yearslong investigation into the two-term mayor’s use of taxpayer dollars to cover the travel costs of NYPD officers who accompanied him on cross-country campaign stops. Under the ruling, which he has vowed to appeal, de Blasio, a Democrat, will be forced to reimburse the city for $320,000 spent on the officers’ flights, hotels, meals and rental cars during the four-month campaign. He will also have to pay a fine of $5,000 for each of the security detail’s 31 out-of-state trips, amounting to $155,000. The order was handed down by the Conflicts of Interest Board Chair, Milton Williams, who found that de Blasio “plainly violated” the city’s prohibition on using public resources to advance a political campaign. De Blasio was advised of this rule prior to his campaign, but “disregarded the Board’s advice,” Williams wrote in his ruling. https://apnews.com/article/de-blasio-conflicts-of-interest-board-150a9bdb60da9ff16413baf18134fdce

While De Blasio’s campaign is in the past, another State official is currently running for President… Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Is DeSantis using State resources to run for President, and if so, will he face a similar situation to De Blasio in the future?