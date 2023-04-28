AJ McLean Says He Tried to Help Aaron Carter Get Into Rehab in Upcoming Documentary

Singer and rapper Aaron Carter died in November as the result of drowning, and according to the LA County Medical Examiner-Coroner, he had drugs in his system at the time.

But his death came after Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean tried to assist Carter in getting into a rehab facility, McLean said in an upcoming documentary, Aaron Carter: The Little Prince of Pop, via People.

Videos by Rare

Nick Carter, Aaron’s older brother, is also in the Backstreet Boys.

“2017, Aaron reached out to me, asked me for help,” McLean, 45, said in the clip. “I said, ‘Look, if you get on a plane, come out to L.A., I will make sure you get into treatment.’ And he showed up. I was shocked, but I was happy, and he checked into a treatment center in Malibu.”

Aaron Carter: The Little Prince of Pop

But Carter did not stay for long.

“A couple days later, I talked to him, and then he kind of went off the map,” McLean added. “I think it was maybe two weeks, so I called my friends at the treatment center, and they said he checked himself out.”

Aaron Carter: The Little Prince of Pop will begin streaming on May 1 on Hulu. It comes from ABC News Studios and traces Carter’s life as a pop star who arrived on the scene at the age of 9, as well as his eventual mental health issue, addiction and family turmoil. He was just 34-years-old when he drowned in his bathtub n Nov. 5.

Police sources told People at the time that he was found in his bathtub by a house sitter, and that there were prescription pills and drug paraphernalia in his bedroom,” the outlet wrote.