Al Roker Gives Update on His Recovery Following Knee Replacement Surgery

During a virtual appearance on the Today show, Roker updated viewers on his recovery from knee surgery. He had a brief chat with fellow hosts Craig Melvin, Savannah Guthrie, Dylan Dreyer, and Hoda Kotb.

Journey to Recovery

“It’s Monday, I’m home from the hospital,” he shared. “Just another day!”

When prompted to share the progress of his recovery, the 68-year-old told viewers and the other hosts that his knee was still a bit “stiff.”

“This one is a little more complicated because it’s what they call a revision; it was a replacement of a replacement, so they had to take stuff out, put stuff in, so it was a bit of a bear,” he shared. “So we’ve just been kind of hanging out. Chilling out, not doing anything — which I know, a lot of people find hard to believe, but in fact, that is the case.”

Time Well Spent

@todayshow #AlRoker called in this morning to give an update after his surgery: "It's Monday and I'm home from the hospital, it's just another day!" Wishing you a quick recovery, Al! We love you! 🧡 #TODAYShow

Roker has used to the downtime to catch up on his favorite television shows, such as Mrs. Davis, The Mandalorian, and Poker Face. He’s also been spending time with his family, including his son Nick who recently came home from college, and his wife Deborah Roberts, who has recently seen her book about teachers featured on the New York Times Best Sellers list.

“I was being wildly optimistic that we were going to go to one of our [favorite restaurants], Daniel, for Mother’s Day, which is kind of our tradition. But that was not realistic, so we ordered in some quiche and some stuff and just had a nice meal in the backyard here,” Roker added. “Which was nice, because it was a gorgeous day yesterday.”

He touched on a few things that he needs to do before making a return to the show, including “three days a week of physical rehab that’ll go on for a few months.”

“I still don’t know, I’m hoping, maybe sometime in the next two weeks to be back,” Roker continued. “We’ll just play it by ear every day. And that’s the thing. And yes, I know I’m not going to use back before I have to.”

He also thanked his physician, Dr. David Mayman, and “all the nurses and staff at Hospital for Special Surgery” who “were all terrific.”