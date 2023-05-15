Kenya’s Herders Slaughter 11 Lions, Including One of the Country’s Oldest

Kenya, along with much of East Africa, has been dealing with the worst drought in decades according to CBS. Because of that, the local herders have been more on edge and protective of the herds and animals they still have left.

Lately, the encounters of natives and the lions have been rising in intensity. Lions have been on the prowl and have recently killed 11 goats and a dog. In response to the attacks, the folks that herd the goats and other animals slew 11 lions with their spears. The authorities have stepped in and have told the natives to contact their wildlife service to avoid this kind of situation again.

The head of Tourism Peninah Malonza, had a meeting with the people of Mbirikani. Kenya Wildlife Service commented on the meeting saying: “The meeting centered on peaceful and harmonious coexistence between the community and wildlife.” I am sure that is easier said than done out on the plains in East Africa, thankfully the wildlife service seeks to step in to make this a reality.

The Amboseli National Park which is close to the Mbirikani people is home to many lions. One of these lions was the oldest lion in the country, Loonkiito. The old, frail 19-year-old male lion had reportedly wandered out of the national park in search of food when he pranced into a village. It seems that the national park could beef up security a bit and do its part as well. At any rate, when the lion was killed, he was considered very old, maybe the oldest in all of Africa. Female lions typically live 15 to 16 years of age, while even more incredible for old Loonkiito, males live on average 8 to 10 years. That was an old lion! Too bad his age didn’t come with enough wisdom to steer clear of the village.