Alec Baldwin Expresses Gratitude to Fans for Support During ‘Rust’ Filming Continuation

It has recently been announced that Rust, the film in which cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed with a gun that was meant to be a prop during initial production, has started filming again near Bozeman, Montana. Star Alec Baldwin, who shot Hutchins, has expressed gratitude online for fans being supportive of the film resuming production.

Via Instagram, Baldwin posted an image of him as his Rust character, Harland Rust, accompanied by the caption, “We filmed SUPERCELL in Billings. Now outside of Bozeman to complete RUST. Montana is stunning. I’m grateful for all of the support I have received here.”

Baldwin’s post comes after several people, including celebrities, have shown support for the decision to continue Rust’s production after the tragic event that originally plagued the set. Nick Cannon spoke about Baldwin on his podcast, The Daily Cannon, saying, “He is my man. I’ve been supporting him just as a fan, man. He’s one of the greats, but then obviously the unfortunate and tragic situation that he’s in the middle of. When things like that happen, all you can do is pray for your friends and your colleagues, and the prayers were answered.” Cannon is set to star opposite Baldwin in the upcoming film, Hollywood Heist.

Baldwin was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter for the death of Hutchins back in January of this year, but the charges were dropped on April 20. Rust was initially supposed to resume filming the same month that the charges were made against Baldwin, but that plan was of course canceled. The film started production again immediately after the charges against Baldwin were dropped.

Rust stars Baldwin as an aging outlaw in the 1880s who emerges from his solitude to save his grandson from execution. Baldwin serves as a producer on the film as well as starring in it. Also, he holds a story by credit alongside writer and director Joel Souza, who was injured by Baldwin during the shooting incident.