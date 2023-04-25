Crazy Town Bandmates Argue During Concert, Come to Blows Backstage

The band Crazy Town lived up to its nickname and showed that while their song Butterfly may be their big hit, they can sting like a bee.

Or something like that.

The wild incident took place during their show over the weekend in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where things were already … well, rocky from the start. For instance, lead singer Shifty Shellshock didn’t even arrive until the very end of the show, with co-vocalist Bobby Reeves filling in the rest of the time.

Crazy Town Bandmates Argue During Concert

That alone was weird, and per TMZ, Reeves appeared frustrated with Shellshock during the concert. But perhaps not as frustrated as he was after the concert.

That’s when Reeves, the co-vocalist who had to fill in for most of the show, and Shellshock, the lead singer who has battled addiction issues, went at it.

“Eventually, Shifty did show up and another clip that’s made the rounds shows him and Reeves in a heated argument by an SUV — with BR rocking a fresh black eye,” TMZ explained. “Now, we know how he got that shiner … they were trading haymakers after the Myrtle Beach gig.”

Word is, Shellshock accused Reeves of owing him money before things got physical.

Reeves admitted the pair got into a “little scuffle, but it’s all good,” saying the two are “brothers,” revealing a nasty shiner in a video. And it must be all good, because the band fully intends to keep touring, per reports.

For those unfamiliar, Crazy Town has been together in one form or another since 1989, and Butterfly was really the only notable single from the rock-rap act. And even that was released 23 years ago.

But they have quite a cult following and continue to rock on. Clearly, their bad-boy image hasn’t taken a hit. Reeves’ face, however, is a different matter.

