Amber Heard Is Reportedly Quitting Hollywood and Moving to Madrid

Several reliable sources have claimed that Amber Heard is retiring from acting and moving to Madrid, Spain with her child. This news comes after Heard’s controversial and highly-televised trial, where she was sued for defamation by her ex-husband Johnny Depp. It was also recently reported that her role in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom was heavily cut.

In a recent article, the Daily Mail stated, “I can reveal that Heard has quit Hollywood and quietly relocated to Spain with her young daughter Oonagh.” A close friend of Heard’s told Daily Mail’s Alison Boshoff that “She’s bilingual in Spanish and is happy there, raising her daughter away from all the noise.”

Amber Heard’s Escape From Hollywood

This move out of the country checks out for the troubled actress since she sold her million-dollar home in Yucca Valley, California over this past summer. The unnamed friend continued to discuss Heard’s decision, and how it is not indefinite. The friend added, “I don’t think she is in any hurry to return to work or to Hollywood, but she will probably come back when the time is right, for the right project,”

Heard began dating Depp in 2012, and the pair married in 2015. They divorced in 2017, leading to the heated trial which saw Depp suing Heard after she publicly claimed he abused her. The trial contained many shocking revelations regarding Heard that tarnished her reputation, making it difficult to obtain new roles. In June 2022, Heard was ordered to pay Depp $10 million, in addition to $350,000 in punitive damages. Heard gave birth to her daughter, Oonagh, via surrogacy, in April 2021.

Before she was plagued by controversy, Heard enjoyed a fruitful acting career. Heard has appeared in the films Friday Night Lights, Pineapple Express, Machete Kills, and 3 Days to Kill. She had her breakout role in DC’s Aquaman in 2018 as Mera, and also appeared in the CBS All Access series The Stand. Heard will appear in the upcoming Aquaman sequel but in a very limited capacity. It is unclear when, or if, Heard will return to acting.