Chrissy Teigen Shares Cute Snapshots of Her Three Children with John Legend

Mom-of-three Chrissy Teigan just shared some adorable photos of her kids on Instagram, and we can’t help but say, “Aww!”

In a recent post, the Cravings author gave us a glimpse into her home with three sweet pictures of her kids. In the first photo, Teigan is holding baby daughter Esti. The next image shows her four-year-old son, Miles, modeling his awesome leather jacket. In a third photo, seven-year-old Luna looks ready to devour a plate of delicious cupcakes.

Teigan sweetly captioned the post, “mine!!!”

Chrissy Teigan Posts Adorable Pictures of Her Family

Chrissy Teigan has been known to show off the cute family she shares with musician John Legend. Who could forget the adorable newborn videos she posted when her youngest daughter first joined the family?

However, the celebrity has never been one to sugarcoat the motherhood experience. Recently, the model shared a vulnerable, unedited photo of her post-pregnancy body as she gave baby Esti a bath.

“A boob that somehow hangs all along my side and deep purple lifetime scars but you are too perfect to worry about any of it,” she wrote in the caption.

In another relatable post, Teigan shared a photo of herself lounging on the couch while recovering from illness. With her is a sleepy Esti and a pile of fuzzy blankets.

Chrissy Keeps Things Real on Social Media

“I don’t think I’ve ever felt so full-body sick. This week kicked my ass but I am onnn the mend!!” reads the caption.

Then, proving once again that she knows how to laugh at herself, the television personality ended her post with a self-aware joke.

“also please no jokes about if I caught long toe disease or something please, I know they’re long, they’re to climb banana trees,” she wrote.

That’s why we love you, Chrissy. You’re not afraid to show your authentic self!