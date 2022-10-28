Amy Schumer Is Returning to ‘Saturday Night Live’ For the 3rd Time

Just when she thought she was out, they pulled her back in. That famous Al Pacino line from The Godfather: Part III doesn’t mean Amy Schumer is joining the mafia.

Instead, it means the actress/comedian is set to host Saturday Night Live — for a third time.

The announcement was made on SNL‘s Instagram account. Schumer, 41, will host on Nov. 5, with Steve Lacy as a musical guest.

Amy Schumer to Host SNL

It seems as if she makes her way to SNL every three or four years, with her first stint as host coming back on Oct. 10, 2015. She then did it again on May 12, 2018.

But Schumer was on the show as recently as last week when she appeared as a guest on the SNL hosted by Kim Kardashian. That one featured an entire group of big names, including Chris Rock, John Cena, Jesse Williams, Chace Crawford and, of course, Schumer.

Kardashian later revealed that Schumer even assisted her with her monologue.

Schumer is no stranger to the small screen. Her comedy series, Inside Amy Schumer, is returning for a fifth season.

“Bringing back this show has really been so fun,” she told People. “I just want to make people laugh and I’m proud of this new season. Episodes we created almost 10 years ago still resonate today which is wild, but it made me realize we could do it again.”