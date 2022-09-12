Charlize Theron Was Originally Set to Star in ‘Chicago’ Before Being Fired

We all know Charlize Theron from her massive hits — The Astronaut’s Wife, The Cider House Rules, and Æon Flux. Theron also won the Academy Award for best actress in Monster.

But it’s her one disappointment that seems to really stick with her.

Theron was actually set to play the lead role of Roxie Hart in the 2002 musical Chicago. The part ended up going to Renée Zellweger, who starred alongside Catherine Zeta-Jones and Richard Gere.

That’s because Theron was unfortunately canned, as she revealed to Howard Stern.

“I was attached to Chicago for a while. I really, really … I was a dancer for most of my life and there was a real nostalgia in making that movie for me,” she said.

‘Roxie’

“But I got kicked off it. The director kicked me off. I was really bummed about it.”

Theron, 47, said she was replaced after director Rob Marshall replaced the original director. Clearly, Marshall had a different vision for the role of Hart, leaving Theron in the dust.

“He didn’t want to make the movie with me,” Theron told Stern.

While she was upset about not getting the part, Theron has made it clear she still enjoys the movie and thinks Zellweger really nailed it.

Charlize Theron on Instagram

“She did an amazing job. I’m fully envious of what she did,” Theron said. “I’ve seen that movie a lot, and I’ve fantasised to be in that movie.”

She added that there are no hard feelings toward anyone involved with Chicago. That includes Marshall, who made the decision to part ways with her.

“Here’s the thing, though: I do understand, if I was in his position and I was handed a cast I didn’t necessarily want to go and dedicate a year of my life to, I totally get it,” she said. “Still, I felt it a little bit.”