‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Actor Richard Lewis Opens Up About Parkinson’s Diagnosis

Comedian and actor Richard Lewis has revealed that he has Parkinson’s Disease, making the announcement in an emotional post on social media.

Lewis, 75, is most recently known for his work with Larry David on HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Lewis said he started to notice that something wasn’t right when he “started walking a little stiffly” and was shuffling his feet. That followed multiple surgeries on his back, hip and shoulder.

“I went to a neurologist and they gave me a brain scan and I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, and that was about two years ago,” Lewis said. “But luckily I got it late in life and they say you progress very slowly if at all and I’m on the right meds so I’m cool.”

Richard Lewis Opens Up About Parkinson’s Diagnosis

He added that he just finished the next season of Curb, so yes, there is more to come.

“Hey listen, I just wrapped a couple of weeks ago season 12 of Curb Your Enthusiasm and it was just an amazing season and I’m so grateful to be a part of that show,” he said. But you know the last three and a half years, I’ve had sort of a rocky time and people said, ‘I haven’t heard from you, are you still touring?'”

“Here’s really what happened: Three and half years ago I was in the middle of a tour and I finally ended it with a show. I said, ‘You know I’m at the top of my game, after 15 years almost I’m going to call it quits,’ and I felt great about that and then out of the blue the s— hit the fan. I had four surgeries back to back to back to back, it was incredible, I couldn’t believe it, it was bad luck, but that’s life.”

Lewis has been married to entrepreneur Joyce Lapinsky since 2005.

“I just wanted to let you know that’s where it’s been at,” he concluded the video. “I’m just focusing on writing and acting. I have Parkinson’s disease but I’m under a doctor’s care and everything is cool. I love my wife, I love my little puppy dog and I love all my friends and my fans. And now you know where it’s been at the last three and a half years. God bless you.”