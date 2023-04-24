Don Lemon Fired From CNN Following Scandal

CNN Anchor Don Lemon has reportedly been fired from the network after 17 years on air. This comes after Variety published an article weeks ago alleging Lemon’s mistreatment of female colleagues.

I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to do the work that I have loved for the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at hand. With that said, I want to thank my colleagues and the many teams I have worked with for our incredible run. They are the most talented journalists in the business, and I wish them all the best. Don Lemon on Twitter.

Don Lemon was terminated from his anchor role at CNN, he announced Monday. The news comes after Variety published a story earlier this month on allegations that he mistreated his female colleagues over the course of his career there. And earlier this year, he faced backlash over widely criticized comments he made on-air. Lemon announced the news on Twitter, saying he was informed by his agent that he was being terminated. “I am stunned,” Lemon wrote. “After 17 years at CNN I would have thought someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly.” https://www.nbcnews.com/media/don-lemon-says-fired-cnn-rcna78349

This comes after news that Tucker Carlson has also agreed to part ways with media company Fox News.

The political media landscape is surely much different today than it was yesterday. Tucker and Lemon and both out.