Biden Policy Advisor Susan Rice Announces She Will Leave the White House

Domestic Policy Advisor for the Biden Administration Susan Rice has announced that she will be leaving her position at the White House next month.
April 24, 2023
Rice is a carryover from the Obama Administration, where she served as National Security Advisor from 2013-2017.
CNN reports on her departure…
White House Domestic Policy Adviser Susan Rice will leave her administration post next month, an official tells CNN, marking one of the Biden administration’s highest-profile departures as the president’s domestic agenda stalls in a divided Congress.
Rice’s final day will be May 26, the official said. NBC News first reported her upcoming departure.
Biden offered effusive praise for Rice in a statement Monday, writing there “is no one more capable, and more determined to get important things done for the American people than Susan Rice.”
“As the only person to serve as both National Security Advisor and Domestic Policy Advisor, Susan’s record of public service makes history,” Biden said. “But what sets her apart as a leader and colleague is the seriousness with which she takes her role and the urgency and tenacity she brings, her bias towards action and results, and the integrity, humility and humor with which she does this work. I thank Susan for her service, her counsel and her friendship. I will miss her.”
In a tweet Monday, Rice said she was “deeply grateful” to Biden for the opportunity.
Does Rice’s departure signal a coming end to the Biden Administration? Susan Rice has been a fixture of the Democrat Party for more than 10 years.
If she is abandoning ship, it may be a sign of trouble to come. Could Congress act to remove Biden from Office via the 25th Amendment?
For now, we don’t know. But we do know that Susan Rice is OUT!