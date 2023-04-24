Biden Policy Advisor Susan Rice Announces She Will Leave the White House

White House Domestic Policy Adviser Susan Rice will leave her administration post next month, an official tells CNN, marking one of the Biden administration’s highest-profile departures as the president’s domestic agenda stalls in a divided Congress.

Rice’s final day will be May 26, the official said. NBC News first reported her upcoming departure.

Biden offered effusive praise for Rice in a statement Monday, writing there “is no one more capable, and more determined to get important things done for the American people than Susan Rice.”

“As the only person to serve as both National Security Advisor and Domestic Policy Advisor, Susan’s record of public service makes history,” Biden said. “But what sets her apart as a leader and colleague is the seriousness with which she takes her role and the urgency and tenacity she brings, her bias towards action and results, and the integrity, humility and humor with which she does this work. I thank Susan for her service, her counsel and her friendship. I will miss her.”

In a tweet Monday, Rice said she was “deeply grateful” to Biden for the opportunity.