Emily Ratajkowski Addresses Dating Rumors and Opens Up about Her Sex Life

Dating isn’t easy for anyone, but model Emily Ratajkowski recently confessed that being a celebrity can make things even more complicated.

In an episode of the Forbidden Fruits with Julia Fox and Niki Takesh podcast, the My Body author got real about her social life as a model and actress in the public eye. Entertainment Tonight reported that, while she has enjoyed being single post-divorce, celebrity gossip continues to be a problem.

“I went to a basketball game with my girlfriend who is friends with a guy who had an extra seat, and when I came back from halftime, we switched, I sat next to him, and there were, like, a million pictures, like, ‘EmRata seen on a date with so and so,” she commented. “And I was like, ‘Can I get a f**king break?”

Most recently, the model has been linked to popstar Harry Styles after the pair was seen passionately locking lips in Tokyo.

EmRata Tells All in an Interview with Julia Fox

Despite dating rumors, EmRata is in no hurry to get back into a serious relationship. She told Fox that she’s “really enjoying” being single and that she’s currently trying to “dodge the cuffs.”

“I think a lot of men are very lonely and want a relationship more than they will ever say,” said the Gone Girl actress about attempts to “wife her up,” as Fox put it.

A source confirmed her statement to Us Weekly, saying, “She’s just trying to live her best single life and have fun.”

While commitment isn’t currently a priority for the model, physical intimacy definitely is! She spilled all the dirty details about her sex life during her appearance on Forbidden Fruits.

“Sex is very relaxing to me. It’s, like, an outlet. It’s an expression, and I like to have it in my life,” she said, adding that “you learn so much about people by having sex with them, it’s crazy.”