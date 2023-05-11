Emma Stone is a Frankenstein-esque Monster in the Colorful ‘Poor Things’ Teaser Trailer

Searchlight Pictures has just released the first teaser trailer for director Yorgos Lanthimos’s upcoming film, Poor Things, which stars Emma Stone as a reanimated woman. The film follows the fantastical journey of Bella Baxter, a woman brought back to life by a mad scientist of sorts, played by Willem Dafoe. Poor Things is based on the novel of the same name by Alasdair Gray.

The trailer for Poor Things shows that the film will feature a comedic take on a rather dark idea. The teaser opens with Stone’s character being awakened with a strange electric device, showcasing a campy tone. The teaser also features an eerie yet celebratory soundtrack, as well as some seriously beautiful set design and trippy fisheye lens shots.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Poor Things Trailer Showcases a Bizarre Trip

As the teaser continues, Bella, who has a visible scar across her neck, is seen living her life out in a strange futuristic city. Since the costumes and dialogue make it seem like a period piece, it is not clear what time period the film is set in. Towards the end of the teaser, Bella says, “I am finding being alive fascinating,” before she is seen spitting food out of her mouth during what looks like a fancy dinner.

An official synopsis for Poor Things reads, “From filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos and producer Emma Stone comes the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). Under Baxter’s protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.”

This is not the first time Stone and Lanthimos have worked together. In 2018, Stone starred in Lanthimos’ Oscar-nominated film, The Favourite. Lanthimos, who has also directed The Lobster, The Killing of a Sacred Deer, and Dogtooth, is known for his bizarre deadpan style and usage of intense metaphors.

Poor Things will be released in theaters on September 8. In addition to Stone, Dafoe, and Ruffalo, the film stars Ramy Youssef, Jerrod Carmichael, and Christopher Abbott.