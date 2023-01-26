Gerard Butler Says He ‘Almost Killed’ Hilary Swank on Set of P.S. I Love You

We almost lost a good one! Gerard Butler opened up about the moment when he “almost killed” Hillary Swank on the set of their love film P.S. I Love You. While appearing on the Drew Barrymore Show, the 53-year-old actor revealed to Barrymore that he injured Swank while the pair were working on a scene back in the 2007 film where he “danced like an idiot” in a pair of suspenders and boxer shorts.

He went on to detail that his character, Gerry Kennedy, was supposed to get hit in the face with a suspender clip while he was getting undressed, but Butler stated that the piece took off and hit the actress’ head instead.

An Innocent Accident

“It gets stuck, it releases [and] flies over my head, hits her in the head — slashes her head,” he stated. “I cut her open. You could even see the teeth [of the clip]. She had to get taken to the hospital.”

He continued, “Imagine this studio, and in three seconds, everybody’s gone. And I’m just sitting there in my Irish [shamrock] boxer shorts and my boots and a pair of socks, and I just started crying. I scared Hilary Swank. I almost took her eye out, and I just made a fool of myself for two days.”

The film was directed by Richard LaGravenese and is based on the 2004 novel by the same name by Celia Ahern. The novel follows a widow who finds 10 messages that were created by her late husband after his death in order to help her move on.

P.S. I Love You Trailer

Alongside Butler and Swank, who is currently expecting twins, the film also starred Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lisa Kudrow, Harry Connick Jr., James Marsters and Gina Gershon.

Butler also went on to tell Barrymore that he went into filming P.S. I Love You with the sole intention of putting Swank’s needs first “I remember saying to the director, I’m not going to think about myself in this movie, I’m only going to think about her,” he stated. “Make sure she’s okay, she’s cool, because that’s kinda who this [character] was, and it made the experience so much more fun.”

“When I got out of … [the] actor, self-obsessed, how am I doing [state of mind], I actually was more like, ‘How is she doing?’ ” Butler continued, saying Swank was “so cool and so great to work with.”

