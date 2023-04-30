‘GMA’ Anchor Janai Norman Says Baby No. 3 Is On The Way

ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’ weekend co-anchor, Janai Norman, has revealed that she and her husband are anticipating their third child. She went on to reveal that she was shocked about the news since she wasn’t the first one to find out about the pregnancy.

“The Saturday before I found out there were two different viewers who commented in places and were like ‘Hey, is Janai pregnant?’ ” she stated. “And even that day that I found out I posted a picture that said ‘Caption this’ and somebody said ‘Surprise pregnancy’. I don’t know what it is but some viewers just know, so I’m excited to confirm.”

The 33-year-old, who also presents the educational program about animals called Oh Baby on the same network, is currently in her 10th week of pregnancy. By the end of the year, her new addition will become a member of their new family of five, which already includes her 5-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter.

Baby No. 3 Is On The Way

“I’ve been manifesting this,” she stated. “I’ve been very open about wanting to have a third. Just before I found out I told friends at lunch ‘I really feel like things are starting to clear out to allow me to welcome the blessing.'”

Norman had also worked diligently on a segment discussing the concerning statistics regarding the maternal mortality rate among Black women in America. “I found out I was pregnant in the midst of doing that reporting. Obviously, it then takes much more of a personal toll. Those numbers are real. I would be foolish to think that somehow I am above that or it couldn’t happen to me.”

Despite this, Norman has an extensive birth plan and has given birth to both of her children at home with the assistance of midwives and doulas. Her son was born at home in 2017.

“It went so well and was so beautiful,” she stated. “I was determined to do it again with my daughter and had an incredible water birth during the pandemic. People would look at me crazy when I told them it was magical. It truly was.”

Janai Norman Is Pregnant

Due to this, she is choosing to stay true to what works best for her and her family, which includes keeping their privacy her number one priority. Despite frequently posting on social media, she takes care to keep her children’s names and identities hidden.

“I chose to be in front of the camera, they have not,” she noted. “It’s about consent. But at the same time, my journey through motherhood is so near and dear to me and essential to who I am. I want to share my journey, but be respectful to them and their privacy.”