College Senior Tragically Dies From Brain Tumor After Suffering Brain Hemorrhage While on Spring Break

Early Friday morning, Liza Burke, a University of Georgia senior who suffered a brain hemorrhage while vacationing in Mexico during spring break, passed away due to a brain tumor. “Following a six-week battle with a previously-undiagnosed brain tumor, Liza transitioned into the next realm peacefully while being cared for by friends and family. Heaven is undoubtedly rejoicing at her arrival,” her obituary read.

“But she will be missed by so many in her hometown of Asheville, NC, and home-away-from-home, Athens, GA,” it continued. “Her survivors look forward to the day that Liza guides them from this lifetime into their next big adventure.”

Liza’s mother Laura spoke with local news outlets saying that the student “took a final breath, sighed and transitioned into the next realm” around two in the morning. “Liza has now been reunited with her sister and they are making up for lost time!” Burke’s sister Edie died in 2008 from a rare genetic disorder known as MPS1.

According to Laura, their dog Beane rapidly detected the passing of the 22-year-old while she held her brother Jack’s hand.

“After Hospice was called, we dressed Liza in colorful pajamas, gifted by her boyfriend’s mother and Jack’s girlfriend, Elli, braided her hair. Liza’s dad, uncle, and a few of my UGA friends came in to say their goodbyes,” Laura revealed.

“Celebrations of Liza’s big energy are in the planning stages: one held by her friends will be in Athens and another at a later date in her hometown of Asheville,” the mother went on to add.

As per their GoFundMe campaign which was first started by Burke’s friend Jennifer Ritter back in March, Liza was discovered unresponsive in her hotel room after experiencing a persistent headache during breakfast. She was later diagnosed with arteriovenous malformation (AVM) at a nearby hospital after being transferred to the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida. This is what caused the brain hemorrhage, which resulted in the student being placed on life support.

Rather than flowers, the family has requested contributions to be made to The Foundation for the Carolinas’ Liza and Edie Burke Education Fund. The fund was created to honor “both sisters and the genuine, dynamic, playful, and fierce way they gave back to the world” as well as to “support educational opportunities for young people at the University of Georgia and beyond.”