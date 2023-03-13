Hugh Grant Goes Viral For Brutal Awkward Interview at Oscars 2023

The actor had quite the cringey interview on the red carpet at the Oscars with Ashley Graham. The model questioned him for a little while during ABC’s Countdown to Oscars 95. Grant called the event “vanity fair,” and stated that he was excited to see “no one in particular.”

Graham asked Grant about who designed his customized suit, to which he stated that he “can’t remember” their name. The conversation transitioned into the cameo that he filmed in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Short Answers

“Well I’m barely in it. I’m in it for 3 seconds,” he shared. Ashley asked him if he enjoyed doing the film, to which he stated, “Amost.”

Grant’s part in the movie is entertaining and shocking to viewers. A box from Miles Bron (Edward Norton) is delivered to detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig). Hugh Grant answers the door, relieving that Blanc lives with a male partner.

Grant did an interview with Collider in December 2022 about his appearance in the film. “It is true, I’m married to James Bond. It’s the tiniest little moment. I don’t really know why they wanted to do it but anyway, I thought Knives Out 1 was brilliant. And so yeah, I thought why not? I turn up for a few hours.”

Together Again

The actor also presented at the 95th Academy Awards. He was joined by Andie MacDowell, providing fans with a Four Weddings and a Funeral mini reunion.

Fans haven’t seen the cast together since 2019 when MacDowell, Grant, and the rest of the cast reunited to film a 12-minute sequel for the rom-com. The clip is a wedding taking place 25 years after the original film.