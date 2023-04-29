Jack Nicholson Disappeared for Two Years, Where the Heck Has He Been?

Jack Nicholson was once one of Hollywood’s biggest playboys. The allegedly well-endowed 6-time Golden Globe and 3-time Oscar Award-winning actor has fathered 6 children with five women and dated a long list of bombshell actresses and models over the years. Once known for his partying with Marlon Brando and Warren Beatty, the 86-year-old bachelor seems to have disappeared off the face of the planet. Where oh where has he been?

Jack Nicholson Was Spotted Last Week Looking Dazed and Confused

jack nicholson is so cute im sorry look at him looking at the sky pic.twitter.com/pO1JwPgva3 — ۟ (@ISISGASTON) April 14, 2023

Nicholson was recently spotted stepping out on the balcony of his home on Mulholland Drive in Beverly Hills. It was about a week before his 86th birthday. The Shining actor looked disheveled, wearing a baggy orange t-shirt, dark pants, and socks but no shoes. The Daily Mail published a series of photos showing him staring off into the distance, at one point smooshing his face with his hand.

“At one point, the One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest star keenly observed a helicopter flying overhead,” wrote The Mail, noting that he was also seen tapping the balcony railings.

It was the first time anyone had seen Jack Nicholson in two years.

Nicholson’s Last Public Appearance Was in 2021 With His Son

The last public sighting of Jack Nicholson was when he was at a Lakers game with one of his sons, 31-year-old Mayans M.C. actor Ray Nicholson. It was October 2021. He’d previously been spotted in 2020 at another Lakers game and then in 2019 at a game with his daughter Lorraine (now 33). Jack Nicholson is a huge Lakers fan and his kids have been known to accompany him to their games over the years.

But apart from his very rare appearances in the bleachers, Nicholson hasn’t been around.

Jack Nicholson Has Become a Recluse, According to Insiders

In 2017, The Sun published an article hypothesizing the reasons for Jack Nicholson’s disappearance. The “increasingly reclusive and curmudgeonly actor has settled in his twilight years,” wrote The Sun. Insiders described a grungy household smelling of mold and cigarettes. A now 85-year-old former actress and belly dancer named Helena Kallianioteshad took residence in his mother-in-law’s unit. Apart from her company, Nicholson stayed away from the public, hiring a live-in cook so he didn’t have to go out to eat.

“He has a housekeeper but there are personal areas she can’t go into. He smokes a lot so the house stinks of stale cigars, cigarettes and weed,” said an insider. The actor rarely hosts guests these days, preferring instead to stay home alone and read or paint.

“It’s become the No 1 mission for so many actors and studio heads to lure Jack out of retirement,” a film insider told The Sun. “Robert Downey Jr wanted him to play his dad in The Judge but Robert Duvall took the role. They held off filming for months hoping Jack would change his mind. The latest person to try is Quentin Tarantino. To no avail.”

Jack Nicholson’s most recent films were in 2010.

Nicholson Has Denied Rampant Rumors That He Is Suffering From Alzheimer’s

Jack Nicholson, 85, looks disheveled on LA balcony as he's seen for first time in TWO YEARS https://t.co/4Vi5pykFoE pic.twitter.com/EnJCDOMbSN — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) April 13, 2023

Nicholson, who has put on weight in recent years, has also allegedly been “dogging” rumors that he is suffering from Alzheimer’s. According to The Sun, rumors spread in 2014 that Nicholson had retired because he couldn’t remember his lines. Nicholson denied this, claiming he had a “mathematician’s brain” and that he simply didn’t care anymore.

“I’m not going to work until the day I die, that’s not why I started this,” said Nicholson. “I’m not driven. I was driven — but I’m not, I don’t have to be out there anymore. In fact, there’s part of me that never really liked being out there. You get older, you change.”

A close friend told RadarOnline that Nicholson’s “mind is gone.”

“The Mulholland Drive community is pretty close-knit, and they are all worried about him,” said the friend. “Physically he is fine — but his mind is gone. It’s really sad to see such a super-talented actor, like Jack, go out this way.”

His Friends Don’t Want Him to Live His Last Days Alone

Another insider told RadarOnline that Nicholson’s friends and family are concerned about him, fearing that the actor will die alone.

“He’s made it clear his home is his castle. But people just wish he’d come out of the house and pop up to tell them how — or at least reassure folks he’s OK,” said the insider. “Jack’s in touch with certain relatives — especially Ray, his protégé, who he’s so proud of — but his socializing days are long gone.”

The source added that Nicholson is mirroring his pal Marlon Brando’s last days. Also once known as a womanizer, he had no one around when he left his life.

“Brando died a virtual recluse after leading such a colorful life, and Jack’s friends are drawing the comparisons,” said the source. “His kids will visit, but they’re his only connection to the world… It’s like he doesn’t want to face reality anymore — and that’s just sad.”

Nicholson Went Viral After a Failed Flirt With Jennifer Lawrence, Said He’s “Sad” That He’s Lost His Charm

Maybe it’s that Jack Nicholson is having health problems, or maybe he’s just given up. The stark change in his outgoing nature seemed to come on shortly after a failed attempt to flirt with Jennifer Lawrence at the 2013 Oscars. “You’re being really rude,” said Lawrence, waving him away as he tried to interrupt her interview. The video went viral and Vanity Fair went so far as to call it a “meet-cute/creepy.”

“There were points in my life where I felt oddly irresistible to women. I’m not in that state now and that makes me sad,” Nicholson had admitted in 2011.

Maybe Jennifer Lawrence was the final straw?