Janet Jackson and Tom Cruise Hang Out Backstage After Her Show

During her Together Again Tour stop in Charlotte, pop legend Janet Jackson took some time to catch up with her long friend Tom Cruise. Who knew these two were close? Expect the unexpected!

Jackson shared a photo of their reunion on Instagram, along with a friendly caption. “T, it was so good seeing you and nice spending some time together 😊 #TogetherAgainTour 🫶🏽,” Jackson stated.

The photo was taken behind the scenes at Charlotte’s PNC Music Pavilion, with Tom Cruise hanging his arm around Jackson. Cruise wore a lightweight jacket, some blue jeans, and had messy hair, while Jackson sported an all-grey ensemble with a scarf around her neck. Other celebrities, such as Angela Bassett, Katie Holmes, Ciara, Questlove, and more have also posed for pictures with the pop icon while attending the tour.

Unexpected BFF’s

“Sooo good seeing all of you,” Jackson wrote on her social media after the Madison Square Garden show last week. “Thank you for coming to the show…I really hope you enjoyed it. I can’t wait to spend some quality time soon! ♥️ #TogetherAgainTour 🫶🏽”

In April, Jackson launched her Together Again Tour in Hollywood, Florida, marking her first tour in nearly four years. She performed a whooping 40-song setlist that spanned her extensive and successful career, including live debuts of lesser-known tracks and fan favorites such as “All For You,” “That’s the Way Love Goes,” and “Together Again.”

Jackson announced the 33-date tour of North America in December, with special guest Ludacris joining as a hip-hop opener. The tour followed her Rhythm Nation 1814 anniversary tour and her Metamorphosis Las Vegas residency in the summer of 2019. Prior to that, she toured three legs of her State of the World Tour from 2017-2019 to promote her Unbreakable album.