Reese Witherspoon Celebrated Mother’s Day With Her Children Following Divorce Announcement From Jim Toth

This Mother’s Day, Reese Witherspoon decided to spend the day with her 19-year-old son Deacon, 23-year-old daughter Ava, and 10-year-old son Tennessee, seemingly celebrating the special day with the ones she loves most.

“Gosh, I’m lucky to be their mama 💐💗,” the actress captioned the picture of her family on the beach.

After almost 12 years of marriage, the actress and her talent agent husband, 52-year-old Jim Toth, announced their divorce last month. Sources close to the couple reportedly told PEOPLE that they are concentrating on taking care of their family during this difficult time.

“They love Tennessee, and this is their focus. The move from Los Angeles to Nashville was a big deal for him. They don’t want the divorce to affect him negatively. They will continue to co-parent amicably. There is no drama,” the source revealed.

A Strong Momma of 3!

“They really are the best of friends and this is such an amicable decision,” they continued. “They are so committed to co-parenting together. They are invested in their whole family and making this as smooth as possible for everyone.”

Just days before their 12th wedding anniversary, the actress and Toth released a joint statement announcing the end of their marriage.

“We have some personal news to share… It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” they noted. “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

They continued, “Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.”

