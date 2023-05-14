Where Is the Cast of ‘Clueless’ Now?

Clueless came out in 1995 and forever made knee-high socks and plaid miniskirts a fashion statement. The rom-com also cemented many of its cast members as stars and celebrities — appropriate for a movie about sex appeal and popularity! Here is what the iconic main cast of Clueless is up to now.

Alicia Silverstone

Alicia Silverstone played the protagonist Cher, the matchmaker who eventually found love for herself. Silverstone has continued her acting career, most recently as Miss Martin in the family comedy Mustache and as Hildie in the horror flick Perpetrator. She also starred as Cher in a recent Super Bowl commercial for Rakuten! Not every 40-something can pass as a high schooler, just saying!

These days, Silverstone runs the Kind Life organization, which promotes animal rights and vegan lifestyle tips. She’s also a mother to 12-year-old son Bear Blu Jarecki. Bear’s father is Christopher Jarecki, a media personality, actor, and former front man for the band S.T.U.N.

Silverstone wed Jarecki in a private Lake Tahoe ceremony in 2005 after dating for 8 years. They split in 2018, after 20 years together. Their reps told People that they still loved each other and were determined to co-parent Bear on amicable terms.

Stacey Dash

Dash played Dionne in the original movie Clueless and its TV show spin-off. She’s continued acting over the years, recently starring as Jennie in the period Western Corsicana. Dash is currently 56, which may be shocking to some. That would have made her almost 30 when she played Dionne, but hey, Grease fooled everyone, too.

Stacey Dash has had quite a life outside of acting. She served as a pundit on Fox News and has wavered between being a Democrat and Republican. She once supported Obama and then Trump, eventually apologizing for making “a lot of mistakes” which she attributed to “anger.” At one point, she even ran for Congress via California’s 44th Congressional District but eventually dropped out.

Dash has been married and divorced four times. She was married to Brian Lovell from 1999 to the mid-2000s and shared a daughter, Lola (born 2003), with him. She also has a son, Austin, with her former boyfriend and R&B singer Christopher Williams. Dash made headlines in 2019 due to a domestic battery charge during an argument with her then-spouse, Jeffrey Marty. The two married in 2018 but divorced 9 months after the incident, in 2020.

Brittany Murphy

Brittany Murphy played the socially awkward cutie Tai. Clueless launched Murphy into total A-lister status and she starred in classics like 8 Mile, Sin City, and Girl, Interrupted.

Murphy mysteriously and suddenly died at age 32 on December 20, 2009, from what was determined to be a combination of pneumonia, anemia, and drug intoxication. Five months later, her husband, screenwriter Simon Monjack, died of the same causes. The couple tied the knot in 2007 and their deaths have raised many questions, including whether or not they became fatally ill from toxic mold in their house.

Paul Rudd

Rudd played Josh in Clueless, which launched his successful film and Broadway theatre careers. In 1996, he played Paris in the Romeo + Juliet remake starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes. He’s gone on to star in numerous productions, including Knocked Up, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, the Anchorman movies, and the Ant-Man and Avengers movies. He most recently appeared in Only Murders In the Building as Ben Gilroy.

Shortly after filming Clueless, Rudd sought out to find a publicist. He met publicist Julie Yaeger at a publicist’s office in New York City and the two married in 2003. They have two children: son Jack was born in 2006 and daughter Darby was born four years later. Apart from his busy career and being a husband and father, Rudd also dedicates his time to philanthropy, including advocating for children who stutter.

Donald Faison

Donald Faison played Murray in Clueless but is mostly known for his role as Dr. Christopher Turk on Scrubs. His career has centered mostly in TV and a lot of voice acting, including for Robot Chicken, Vampirina, and Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Faison has been married twice, to Lisa Askey from 2001 to 2005 and then to CaCee Cobb in 2012. He has six children. His eldest is his son Shawn (born 1997), from a previous relationship with ex-girlfriend Audrey Ince. He has three children with Lisa Askey and two with CaCee Cobb. That’s quite the brood!

Askey tragically passed away in 2017 but Faison has remained close with their children.

Elisa Donovan

Donovan played Amber in Clueless and reprised the role in the TV show and 2023 Super Bowl commercial. She’s appeared in Beverly Hills, 90210, A Night at the Roxbury, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, and In Gayle We Trust, the latter which she also produced. Donovan is the co-producer of The Dog Who Saved Easter and The Dog Who Saved Summer. She’s also the author of Wake Me When You Leave, published in 2021 by Llewellyn Worldwide.

Donovan has been married to her husband, Charlie Bigelow, since 2012. The couple share a 10-year-old daughter, Scarlett.

Breckin Meyer

Meyer played Travis, the eccentric and quintessential “Cali Bro” in Clueless. He’s kept his foot in Hollywood’s door over the years, doing voice work for Robot Chicken, American Dad, and Crossing Swords, and appearing in numerous films and shows including Good Girls and Rat Race. However, music seems to be Meyer’s main passion. He’s a drummer for Tom Morello’s The Freedom Fighter Orchestra and has even played with Cypress Hill and Ben Harper.

Breckin married screenwriter and director Deborah Kaplan in 2001 but they divorced in 2014. They share a daughter, Caitlin Willow.

Jeremy Sisto

Sisto played Elton but is recently known for his long-term role as Special Agent Charge Jubal Valentine in FBI and its spin-offs. Like many of his Clueless co-stars, he’s also done extensive voice work on Robot Chicken. He starred as Billy in Six Feet Under, Detective Wimbly in Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, and Detective Lupo in Law & Order.

Jeremy Sisto has been married twice. His first wife was Sex and the City actress Marisa Ryan (Nina) from 1993 to 2002. In October 2009, he married his girlfriend, Addie Lane. The couple share two children. Daughter Charlie-Ballerina Sisto was born in June 2009, prior to their wedding. Son Sebastian Kick Sisto was born in March 2012. Sisto is a longtime practitioner of Transcendental Meditation and currently resides with his family in the Laurel Canyon area of Los Angeles.