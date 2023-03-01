Jena Malone Reveals She Was Sexually Assaulted by Someone She Worked With While Making ‘Hunger Games’

Jena Malone is telling it all. The actress took to Instagram to express her feelings, sharing a photo from the French countryside taken right after filming The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2 in 2015. The 38-year-old revealed that although she was grateful for the project, she was struggling with conflicting emotions due to a recent breakup and being sexually assaulted by someone she had worked with on the film.

“A swirling mix of emotions im only now just learning to sort thru,” she stated. “I wish it wasn’t tied to such a traumatic event for me but that is the real wildness of life I I guess. How to hold the chaos with the beauty.”

Jesa Malone on Instagram

She went on to say it was “hard to talk about the hunger games and [her character] Johanna Mason without feeling the sharpness of this moment in time,” she added that she’s “ready to move thru it and reclaim the joy and accomplishment I felt.”

“I’ve worked very hard to heal and learn thru restorative justice, how to make peace with the person who violated me and make peace with myself,” Malone stated.

Ending her post, the actress sent “lots of love to you survivors out there,“ saying that the “[healing] process is so slow and non linear.” “I want to say im here for anyone who needs to talk or vent or open uncommunicated spaces within themselves. Please dm me if you need a safe space to be heard,” she noted.

Willow Shields, who played Primrose Everdeen in the Hunger Games films, went on to support the actress, saying, “This post has me at a loss of words. I understand and I hope that though the process is so slow you are okay Jena ❤️.”

If you are a survivor of sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline (1-800-656-4673) or visit its website to receive confidential support.

Read More: Paris Hilton Reveals She Was Drugged and Raped by Older Man When She Was 15