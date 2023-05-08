Jennifer Coolidge Expresses Solidarity With Writers’ Strike During MTV Movie & TV Awards

During this past Sunday’s MTV Movie and TV Awards, The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge voiced her support for the current writers’ strike in Hollywood. Coolidge was awarded the special Comedic Genius award. During her pre-recorded speech, she joked that her award was shaped like her favorite food, popcorn, and also opened up about her feelings regarding the writers’ strike.

Coolidge said, “Almost all great comedy starts with great writers and I just think that as a proud member of SAG (the Screen Actors Guild), I stand here before you tonight side by side with my sisters and brothers from the WGA that are fighting right now, fighting for the rights of artists everywhere.”

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Jennifer Coolidge Expresses Support for Hollywood Writers’ Strike

Later in her speech, Collidge decided to quote William Shakespeare, saying, “the play is the thing.” She continued, “I don’t want to put words in his mouth, but I think it’s EVERYTHING,” before dancing to House of Pain’s classic song, “Jump Around.”

Coolidge is not the only celebrity to show support for the writers’ strike while accepting an award at the MTV Movie and TV Awards. Stranger Things star said, “being a writer is a hard job, and it deserves respect,” while accepting the award for best breakthrough performance. The Last of Us and The Mandalorian actor Pedro Pascal also spoke about the situation while accepting the award for best show. He said, “We’re standing in solidarity with the WGA that is fighting very hard for fair wages.” The strike has caused many live shows to halt production, including Saturday Night Live and Late Night with Seth Meyers. It has also just been announced that Stranger Things Season 5 will be delayed due to the strike.

Coolidge is known for her humorous speeches at award shows where she is unapologetically herself. While accepting a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress, Coolidge dropped an F-bomb and majorly spoiled The White Lotus.