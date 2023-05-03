Pete Davidson’s ‘SNL’ Hosting Debut Canceled Due to Writers’ Strike Halting Show

Saturday Night Live has been added to the list of shows that have halted production due to the ongoing writers’ strike in Hollywood. Because of this, the hosting debut of SNL alum Pete Davidson has been called off.

NBC recently released a statement on the matter which read, “The previously announced ‘Saturday Night Live’ hosted by Pete Davidson and musical guest Lil Uzi Vert is canceled due to the writers’ strike. ‘SNL’ will air repeats until further notice starting Saturday, May 6.”

Davidson Will Not Host SNL Due to Writers’ Strike

Davidson was a cast member on SNL from 2014 to 2022, after joining the long-running series as a part of the regular cast. The comedian was going to appear on the show as a host to promote his Peacock series, Bupkis, which will premiere on May 4. Davidson follows in the footsteps of several other former SNL cast members who took a hosting opportunity after leaving the show. These names include Will Ferrell, Eddie Murphy, Adam Sandler, Bill Hader, and Kristen Wiig.

SNL cast member Kenan Thompson, who currently has the longest run of any cast member in the show’s history, spoke to ET about Davidson’s return to the show, saying “It’s like a week off for us because they know how to do the show. We don’t have to hand-walk them through every single part of it. Usually, they come with ideas too, so a quarter of the show is almost already done. It’s just a fun, easy week for us.”

Thomson also dished on what sort of sketches he believes should be written for Davidson. He added, “I’m a classics fan. I’d fill the show up with all of his old characters or whatever. But it’s also fun to explore the new.” It is unclear when SNL will resume production, or if Davidson’s hosting gig will be rescheduled.