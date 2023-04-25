John Stamos Admits to Getting 11-Month-Old Olsen Twins  Fired from ‘Full House’ Due to Their Constant Crying

The Olsen twins were the stars of the sitcom Full House for all eight seasons. Bob Saget played Danny Tanner and John Stamos was Jesse Katsopolis. Now, Stamos is revealing that the twins almost didn’t get the role.

Subtle Beginnings

On Monday’s episode of the ‘Good Guys’ podcast, Josh Peck and Ben Soffer interviewed John Stamos. Stamos shared that in the very first episode of the show, he was in a scene with Dave Coulier (who played Joey). Unfortunately, he had difficulty working with the twins.

“We’re doing the scene. Joey and I were changing the baby, right? And Danny’s gone and said, ‘Take care of the kids.’ ‘Yeah, we got it. We got it,'” he shared.

Jesse and Joey were attempting to change Michelle’s diaper in the kitchen. However, Mary-Kate and Ashley were crying, making it difficult to film.

He continued: “So, we’re carrying the baby downstairs and we take her in the kitchen and we hose her down. And she was screaming. Both of them. They wanted to be anywhere else but there, and so did I.”

Roles Reversed

John Stamos said that the producers kept changing the babies, but they promised that they wouldn’t cry, which made him a bit frustrated.

“They were 11 months old, and god bless them. They kept switching: ‘This one’s not gonna cry.’ I couldn’t deal with it. And I said, ‘This is not gonna work.’ And so they got rid of them. They bring on these two redheaded kids… I’m sure their parents loved them and thought they were attractive…”

“It was only a few days, and I said, ‘Bring the Olsens back!” Stamos added, “These kids are terrible.'”