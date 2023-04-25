Former White House Doctor Rep. Ronny Jackson Demands Biden Take A Cognitive Test To Remain in 2024 Election

Former White House Doctor Representative Ronny Jackson has sent a letter to the Biden Administration demanding that President Biden take a cognitive test, or drop out of the 2024 race.

We reported on Biden launching his 2024 campaign this morning. It didn’t take long for Jackson to respond.

The letter reads…

Dear President Biden,

In light of your recent announcement to run for reelection in the 2024 presidential election, we write again to express concern with your current cognitive state and ability to serve another term as President. We believe that, regardless of gender, age, or political party, all Presidents should document and demonstrate sound mental abilities. While you have undergone two physical exams during your presidency, one on November 19, 20211, and another on February 16, 2023, there is no indication you have had any cognitive assessment, or if you have, such results were concealed from the public. Following your most recent physical, White House Physician Kevin O’Connor, D.O. claimed you were a “healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief.”2 However, this is a statement based on a physical exam that excluded the evaluation of your cognitive and mental abilities, which is where our concerns, and the concerns of the American public lie.

As you may recall, multiple Members of Congress sent you letters on this issue on three separate occasions since you were sworn into office. The first was on June 17, 2021, the second on February 8, 2022, and the third on July 27, 2022. Yet, you have failed to respond to any of these letters and have actively ignored the requests of over 60 Members of Congress for you to submit for a cognitive exam.

While you and your staff dismiss these inquiries, the American people continue to question your mental and cognitive abilities and lose faith in your ability to lead this country. This is reflected in a Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll which states 57% of voters do not believe you are mentally fit to serve as President or have doubts about your mental fitness.3 According to another recent poll, 74% of voters say all presidential candidates, regardless of age, should have to pass a mental competency test.

When you first announced your bid to run in the 2020 presidential election, questions and concerns were raised surrounding your cognitive abilities. Those concerns have only increased because your mental decline and forgetfulness have become more apparent since you were elected. Over the past two years, public appearances where you shuffle your feet, trip when you walk, slur your words, forget names, lose your train of thought, and appear momentarily confused have become more of a common occurrence. These incidences are so common and noticeable that if you search “Biden gaffes” online, over 14,000,000 results appear. These incidents and the rate at which they occur are highly concerning and cast doubt upon your ability to execute the duties required of the President of the United States.

The American people should have absolute confidence in their President and know that he or she can perform their duties as Head of State and Commander in Chief. Therefore, the American people deserve complete transparency on the mental capabilities of their highest elected leader. Moreover, the United States’ national security relies on a cognitively sound Commander in Chief, and it is evident that you do not fit that bill. Therefore, we call on you to either resign immediately and renounce your bid for reelection or submit to a clinically validated cognitive screening assessment and make those results available to the public. Successful completion of this type of exam will ease the minds of the concerned American public and prove that you are capable of performing the duties required by the President of the United States. More importantly, failure of such a test will allow you to come to terms with the many failures of your administration over the past two years and allow a mentally fit leader to emerge.

We encourage you to put the wants and needs of the American people above all else and make the decision that best serves our country.