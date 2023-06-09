Jon Gosselin Says He Had 8 of His Kids’ Graduations This Year But Only Went To One

Jon Gosselin recently shared that he was present for some of his children’s graduations, but not all of them.

Redefining Family

During his attendance at Kickz for Kids, a charity tour initiated by billionaire philanthropist Patrick Carroll, Gosselin shared with PEOPLE about his children’s current activities and his sentiments towards his estrangement from six of them.

“I had eight graduations this year,” the former reality star told PEOPLE. “I only attended one. The only kids I see and talk to are Hannah and Collin. So I’ve been pretty much estranged from Mady and Cara for nine years.”

Mady and Cara, both 22-year-old twin sisters, have just graduated from college. Meanwhile, the sextuplets of Jon and his ex-wife Kate Gosselin have finished up high school.

According to Jon, four of his kids – Aaden, Leah, Joel, and Alexis Gosselin, who are all 19 – reside with their mother. Nevertheless, he remains an active part of Hannah and Collin’s lives.

New Reality

Opening up about the estrangement from his other kids, Jon shared, “At first it was very difficult, but now it’s, you know, you hope for the best, but you don’t dwell on it, you know what I mean?”

“Maybe we’ll develop a relationship in the future, but yeah. I can’t put all my eggs in one basket like I used to and then be upset about it,” he added.

Jon is a DJ and he also had a long-term relationship with Colleen Conrad, which was pretty public. They were together for seven years, but things came to an end in 2021. As for his ex-wife, Jon says “I haven’t talked to Kate in years.”

Jon and Kate both showed up to their kids’ high school graduation, but they didn’t actually run into each other.

“Hannah invited Kate and… we saw each other, but there was a whole football field between us,” Jon shared. “I talked to Hannah and Collin before graduation to make sure that it was gonna be cordial.”