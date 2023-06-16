Kevin Costner’s Wife Is Fighting Back at Lawyers Who Tried to Kick Her Out of Their Home

Christine Baumgartner, the estranged spouse of Kevin Costner, is responding strongly to the request made by his attorneys for an order that would require her to leave their residence.

Videos by Rare

According to Costner’s legal team, the prenuptial agreement explicitly states that if the couple were to divorce (Baumgartner initiated the process by filing for divorce in early May), she must vacate the property within 30 days of submitting the divorce petition. Nonetheless, Costner’s lawyers argue that Baumgartner has declined to depart unless certain financial conditions are met.

According to court documents that were obtained by Insider, Baumgartner’s attorney, John Rydell, stated that Costner’s RFO “seeks to kick Christine and their three children out of the house that the children have lived in for their entire lives.”

Kevin Costner Says Estranged Wife REFUSES To Move Out Of His House

Rydell continued, “Although the legal basis for Kevin’s request to kick his wife and children out of their home is all but nonexistent, this is still a matter of critical importance for Christine.”

Costner’s legal team is reportedly not buying the comments. “It’s disingenuous to bring the kids into this. This has nothing to do with the kids. The kids’ foundation is solid. This is all about Christine,” a source went on to tell People. “Kevin has gone above and beyond in providing Christine the necessary means to find a suitable place for her to move.”

According to an Insider, it was revealed that Costner had not only met all the requirements outlined in the prenuptial agreement but had gone above and beyond. In fact, it was reported that Costner had provided an extra $1 million beyond the specified amount mentioned in the prenup.

TMZ obtained court documents indicating that Costner was willing to extend his generosity further. He offered a $10,000 upfront payment to assist with Baumgartner’s relocation expenses and committed to providing $30,000 per month for her rental home.