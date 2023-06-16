Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Photos Of Her Daughter Trying On Iconic 2002 Oscars Gown

It looks like Apple doesn’t fall far from the tree! Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter looks stunning in one of her mom’s vintage gowns.
On Thursday, a fan reached out during a Q&A session on Paltrow’s Instagram story to ask if her daughter ever raided her closet. In response, the Shakespeare in Love actress shared a photo of the 19-year-old wearing her iconic Alexander McQueen gown.
Apple Martin Looks Gorgeous in Her Mom’s Dress
This wasn’t just any dress, however. The Goop founder wore this piece to the 2002 Oscars, where she received a fair amount of criticism for her avant-garde choice.
“Everybody really hated this, by the way, but I think it’s kind of dope, like, I’m into it,” Paltrow said of the gown in a 2021 conversation with Vogue (via ET Canada).
She continued, “I had like a weird hangover about it for a while because people were really critical. I think at the time it was too goth. I think people thought it was too hard, so I think it sort of shocked people. But I like it!”
In the Vogue video, Gwyneth Paltrow looked back on a number of her memorable outfits. However, there was one gown that she cited as “the most famous.” It was a soft pink gown by Ralph Lauren that the actress wore during the 71st Academy Awards in 1999. Initially, she had asked to borrow a different piece from their collection, but the designer insisted on creating something special just for her.
Apple Martin, who Paltrow shares with ex-husband Chris Martin, is following in her mom’s footsteps by making her own statement in the fashion world. This year, she turned heads in a stunning Chanel ensemble during Paris Fashion Week.
Reportedly, Apple is back home for the summer. The Sliding Doors star shared a sweet selfie on her Instagram story when her daughter returned from her first year of college.
“Wellness = Happiness = someone coming home from college!” Paltrow wrote on the picture.