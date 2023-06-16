Finance Executive Accused of Drugging and Raping Young Teenagers at Hotels Across New York

A 54-year-old financial executive has been indicted for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in hotels around New York City after giving her drugs, prosecutors said.

Michael Olson reportedly met the girl online and she was not his only alleged victim, prosecutors said, adding that Olson specifically preyed on young Asian girls.

He was caught when the 14-year-old overdosed inside a Manhattan hotel room on May 26, the district attorney’s office said. She was rushed to the hospital and survived. Meanwhile, Olson was arrested.

Olson was able to post the $1 million bail and prosecutors alleged he immediately began contacting young girls again.

Per the DA’s office, he first contract the 14-year-old in December 2022, when he replied to her Instagram post about not having enough money to purchase clothing. Olson allegedly then sent her a gift card and paid her to hang out with him.

He allegedly then began regularly raping her, paying her $700 a week for sex at hotels in Manhattan and Queens. He also pretended she was his daughter in taking the girl with him on trips to Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Miami, the DA’s office said.

Olson’s iPad, discovered in the Manhattan hotel room, revealed similar situations with other young teenage girls, prosecutors said.

“A search of an iPad that the defendant had with him that day revealed numerous other victims,” prosecutor John Fuller said at the hearing, per the New York Times. “There were hundreds of screenshots of various Instagram accounts of young, Asian teenage girls that the defendant messaged.”

Fuller added that Olson preyed on troubled teens, or teens that openly complained about money issues on social media. He would send messages telling the teens how much he would pay them for sex, Fuller added.

Olson is also said to have offered drugs to the teens he targeted. Screenshots of the New York City public school calendar and Uber receipts showing pickups from elementary and middle schools were found on his electronic devices, prosecutors said.

Olson had been working for Dwight Mortgage Trust, but has since been fired.

“Yesterday we became aware of the serious criminal allegations against one of our employees, Michael Olson, and immediately after learning about these allegations, he was terminated,” the firm said in a statement to the Daily Mail. “The allegations are horrific and our hearts go out to the victims and their families. We will cooperate fully with any request by law enforcement regarding Mr. Olson.”

He has now been remanded without bail.